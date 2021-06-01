After dominating their competition all season long, it should come as no surprise that the West Valley Wolfpack boys track team had little trouble doing the same at the state championship level.
The Wolfpack boys track team finished in 2nd place as a team this past weekend at the DI boys track and field state championship with a team score of 65, second to Chugiak’s score of 100. They won the battle of who could be Fairbanks’ highest placing team as Lathrop finished 15th at 14 points and North Pole finished 17th with 10 points.
West Valley’s top finisher was Daniel Abramowicz, who took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:57.80 and in the 3,200 meter run at 9:39.65. Abramowicz also finished 2nd in the 1,600m at 1:35.21, just 0.02 seconds behind the first place finisher.
West Valley had plenty of other competitors to be proud of as well. Kuyler Balleck took home 5th place in the 200m dash with a time of 23.11 while Shane Fisher finished 7th in the 800m with a time of 2:04.30. Fisher also finished 4th in the 1,600m 4:41.11 and 5th in the 3200m at 9:53.94. Cirdan Vonnahme and Ezra West also qualified for the 1,600m and 3,200m with Vonnahme taking 10th in the 1,600m (4:52.90) and 8th in the 3200m (10:18.18). West finished 10th in the 3200m (10:28.96) and 9th in the 1600m (4:51.26).
In the field, David Edwards took 8th in the shot put with a distance of 38’08.25, Ben Foshee finished 6th in the discus at 121’01, Alex Emers was 5th in the high jump at 5’8, and Balleck came in 7th in the triple jump at 38’07.5. The West Valley relay team took 3rd in the 4x200 with a time of 1:36.71 and 6th in the 4x400 at 3:36.71.
In addition to Abramowicz, there was another Fairbanksan who can call himself an individual state champion at the DI level. Lathrop’s Peyton George is the 2021 state champion in the boys 100m dash, finishing with a time of 11.19.
Lathrop had many other students that should be proud of themselves as well. Owen Averett took home 7th place in the 400m run with a time of 53.86 while Jonathan Ebel took 13th in the 3,200m with a time of 10:42.71. The Malemute relay team also brought home some hardware as they finished 5th in the 4x100 with a time of 46.26 and 8th the 4x400 with a time of 3:39.64.
The final Fairbanks school competing in the DI championships was North Pole, and they had plenty to be proud of. Riley Fisher was the 8th place finisher in the 800m run with a time of 2:06.87 while Asher Terch was 7th in the discus with a distance of 118’08. The Patriot relay team took 7th in the 4x400 with a time of 3:38.10 and had an impressive 2nd place finish in the 4x800 at 8:36.69.
At the DII level, Fairbanks area schools came home with individual state champion medals. Garren Nicholson of Monroe Catholic is the 2021 state champion in the 110m hurdles after finishing with a time of 15.93, Ben Eielson’s Brandon Polesky is the 200m dash champion after completing the dash with a time of 23.33, and Ben Bialik of Delta Junction is the state champion in shot put with a distance of 40’11.50. Additionally, the Valdez relay team won state in the 4x200 with a time of 1:39.82.
From a team stand point, Valdez was the highest finishing regional school with a total of 63 points. Monroe Catholic was 9th with 26 points, Eielson tied for 10th with 24 points, and Hutchison and Delta tied for 13th with 14.
In the individual events, Polesky finished in 3rd place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.87, the lone Fairbanks competitor in the 100m. In addition to Polesky winning the 200m, his teammate John Binkley finished in 8th at 24.77. Binkley also took 7th in the 400m at 56.13 while Valdez’s Piers Shirk finished 14th at 4:59.96.
In addition to winning state in the 110m hurdles, Nicholson impressively finished in 2nd place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.06. Valdez’s Jeffery Prevost took 2nd place in the 110m hurdles at 16.53, Greyson Watkins of Hutchison finished 4th at 18.02, Dillon Fowler of Valdez was 5th at 18.30, and Eielson’s Dakota Brannan finished with a time of 19.31 which was good enough for 7th. Prevost also finished 6th in the 300m hurdles at 45.10 while Hutchison’s Cormac Kesey was 8th at 46.76.
While Bialik is the state champion in shot put, Valdez had three competitors place in the event. Gaspar DeLeon finished 4th (37’01.75), Dennis Mott placed 5th (36’09.5), and Chase Randall was 7th (34’11). In the discus, Mott placed 3rd at 121’09 while Bialik was 6th at 115’02. Prevost took 2nd in the high jump at 5’6 while Nicholson finished 2nd in the long jump at 19’00.25. Additionally, Joshua Baczuk of Valdez (18’09) finished 3rd, Delta’s James Caslin was 6th (17’05), and Watkins rounded it out at 8th (16’10). Hutchison’s Logan Heim finished 5th in the triple jump with a distance of 38’04 while Nicolas Alfaro was 8th at 36’10.
In the relays, Valdez wasn’t just the champion in the 4x200 as they also finished 2nd in the 4x100 with a time of 49.03. Eielson (3rd place, 1:40.55) and Hutchison (5th, 1:44.11) finished just behind Valdez in the 4x200. Valdez and Hutchison finished 5th and 6th in the 4x400 with times of 3:54.13 and 3:56.20, respectively. It was the reverse in the 4x800 as Hutchison took 5th (9:26.14) and Valdez took 6th (10:01.95).
Finally, there was the unified events. In the 100m, William Cline of North Pole took 7th place with a time of 20.31 while finishing 8th in the shot put with a distance of 11’11.5 and taking 7th in the long jump at 5’07. In the unified partner events, Jackson Bixler (also of North Pole) took 5th place in the 100m with a time of 14.25, 3rd in the shot put at 21’01.25, and 5th in the long jump at 11’00.5.
With that, the state championships came to an end along with the first track and field season in two years. Congratulations to all competitors on a job well done.
