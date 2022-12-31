WVHS 0101

West Valley’s Koltin Thompson (No. 24) tries to block a shot during the Wolfpack’s 63-43 victory at Juneau Douglas on Friday night. Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire

The West Valley High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 63-43 win over Juneau Douglas on Friday night to capture the Capital City Classic.

Tournament MVP Stewart Erhart sparked West Valley’s offense, scoring 31 points in the final and 61 over the three days to earn All-Tournament recognition.  