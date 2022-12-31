The West Valley High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 63-43 win over Juneau Douglas on Friday night to capture the Capital City Classic.
Tournament MVP Stewart Erhart sparked West Valley’s offense, scoring 31 points in the final and 61 over the three days to earn All-Tournament recognition.
Coltin Thompson and Malachi Bradley also earned All-Tournament recognition.
“They are willing to play a very tenacious defensive style that really causes other teams to hurry up and make quick decisions,” coach Colten Growden said of his squad. “They play at a very hight intensity.”
Despite coming off of last year’s 26-1 season that ended with a fourth-place finish at the ASAA state tournament, Growden says his squad is still a work in progress. Having his team buy in to that enables them to “get better every single game.”
“They’re able to see they can meet and readjust their goals, and that can sometimes make the practices harder than the game,” Growden explained. “They realize that we play 13 guys -- everybody plays and we sub often, so there’s really that next man up mentality.”
The Wolfpack has three tournaments slated for January: traveling to South Anchorage in addition to playing in an event at Lathrop and hosting one themselves.
“We hope for a championship in all three of them,” Growden said. “That would give us a nice record heading into conference play.