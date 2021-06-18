They say “when it rains, it pours.” In the case of the Alaska Goldpanners’ week, that saying took on more than one meaning.
Wednesday evening’s scheduled game between the Panners and the San Diego Waves was postponed to Thursday due to rain and lightning. It was the third consecutive game that Alaska has had to cancel.
“And we’re scrubbed,” read a Tweet from the Goldpanners’ account. “Doubleheader against the Waves beginning tomorrow evening at 5 p.m. Thanks for braving the rain and lightning with us.”
The news came after Monday and Tuesday’s scheduled games against the Waves and OC Riptide were both canceled after multiple players on the Goldpanners tested positive for Covid-19. Wednesday was supposed to mark a return to play and the first game for multiple new players who joined the team this week. They had to wait until Thursday for that to happen.
The Panners had previously been planning on playing a doubleheader on Thursday anyway. Alaska was set to play the American Legion All-Star team from Fairbanks in an exhibition game before facing the Waves after. Now, they’ll get the Waves twice and hope to make up the exhibition game against Legion at a later date.
The Panners also announced via their Facebook page that tickets for Monday’s Midnight Sun Game are now available for purchase at Growden Park on game days and will remain available the night of the game. Gates are set to open at 8 p.m. with the start time scheduled for 10 p.m. Alaska is currently 5-4 on the season.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.