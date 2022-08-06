Collage

Goldpanners season collage by Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner.

            SALT LAKE CITY – You couldn’t help but get the feeling Saturday night that – even though it was only the bottom of the second inning – this Marshall Gates World Series semifinal between the Alaska Goldpanners and San Diego Waves hinged on a single at-bat.

            Alaska starter Nolan Meredith had faced the minimum in the first inning with a ground out, a walk and a sharply turned double play from shortstop Marty Munoz to Caleb Millikan at second and Matthew Pinal at first.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you