The Midnight Sun Game hangover hit the Alaska Goldpanners hard on Wednesday night.
After posting a thrilling 10-9, 10-inning victory against the San Diego Waves in the 117th Midnight Sun Baseball Game that ended at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Panners showed little spark in Wednesday evening’s game against the same San Diego squad.
While many of the Panners who played in the Midnight Sun Game sat out Wednesday night’s game, the Waves came out running and never looked back as they rolled to 10-1 victory at Growden Memorial Park.
The Panners and Waves continue their six-game series at 6:30 tonight. The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
After leaving the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, the Waves scored twice in the second, twice again in the fourth and then broke the game open with a six-run barrage in the seventh inning.
The Waves hammered out 11 hits against five Goldpanner pitchers, while San Diego’s Gavin Graff and Kade Walker limited the Goldpanners to just four singles on the night.
San Diego’s Drew Beazley had a huge night at the plate delivering three hits, scoring two runs and driving in four runs. His run-scoring single in the second inning scored Jamie Berg with what proved to be the game-winning run.
Beazley delivered a bases-loaded triple and scored on a wild pitch to cap the Waves' six-run outburst in the seventh inning.
Graff worked the first four innings for San Diego, giving up the lone Alaska run when Dalton Sloniger singled home Brock Kleszcz in the fourth inning.
Kade Walker pitched five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, to earn the win for the Waves. Sloniger -- with to singles off Graff -- was the only Goldpanner with two hits. Kleszcz and Matthew Pinal collected the other Alaska hits off of Walker.
Goldpanner starter Steve Vazquez was tagged with the loss. Raymond Padilla was the most effective hurler for the Panners pitching 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief to finish out the game.