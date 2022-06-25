For the third night in a row, the Alaska Goldpanners’ bats were kept in check through the early going, and for the third night in a row, the Goldpanners ended up taking one in the loss column.
This time, the San Diego Waves posted a 5-3 win at Growden Memorial Park on a smoky night — giving testament to the severity of the wildfires blowing across Alaska’s interior country. The loss dropped the Panners to 11-4-1 on the season.
After loading the bases on three walks and a single to start the bottom of the first, Matthew Pinal drew a walk to even the score at 1-1. But that would be the only run the Goldpanners generated until the seventh inning – a stretch of 19 outs. During that time the Goldpanners generated just five singles, two of which ended up heading back to the dugout as the front end of double plays.
Ian Torpey had better control in his four innings on the mound than he did three nights ago in the Midnight Sun Game, but a two-out, bases-loaded single cost him a run in the opening frame and two-out bases loaded single in the fourth saw the Waves extend their lead to 3-1.
West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann pitched the fifth and sixth innings, surrendering a run after two hit batters and a single enabled Jackson Waller to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by John Stark.
In the seventh, Brock Klezcz doubled with one out before Griffin Harrison singled, but Klezcz was gunned down at the plate. Hindsight proved the decision to send Klezcz to be unfortunate, as Sean Rimmer followed with a homer to left field to cut the lead to 4-3.
That was as close as the Panners would get, though.
The Waves’ fifth and final run came in the eighth inning off Logan Smith, who gave up a single to Andrew Thomas. Thomas moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a wild pitch.
As they did Thursday night, the Goldpanners attempted to rally in the ninth as two-out singles by Klezcz and Harrison again gave Sean Rimmer a chance to get at least one run back. This time, the night ended with a popout to short.
The Goldpanners’ defensive highlight of the night was an outstanding 6-4-3 double play initiated when Caleb Millikan trapped a hard-hit ball just left of second base, flipped to shortstop Marty Munoz who threw to Matthew Pinal.
Tonight at 7 o’clock is the last game of the series and the last chance to see the Goldpanners at home until July 13th. They’ll be at a tournament in Grand Forks, British Columbia next week before playing six games in the Seattle area.