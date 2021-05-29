Wasilla pulls away from Lathrop late in Railbelt Regional

Through 3 1/2 innings of play Thursday evening, the Lathrop Malemutes gave the Wasilla Warriors everything they had and stayed right there with them.
After that, however, it was all Wasilla all the way.
With the game tied heading into the bottom of the fourth, Wasilla went on a tear in rattling off seven unanswered runs over the next two innings to ultimately take down Lathrop 12-5 in the opening round of the Railbelt Conference Regional baseball tournament at Marlin Field. Lathrop went on to play the third place game on Friday and essentially guarantee themselves of being left out of the state tournament next week.
Credit the Malemutes for fighting as hard as they did. Heck, the way things looked early, it looked like Lathrop would be the team advancing to the Regional Championship.
Lathrop actually got out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Fletcher Burnett got the scoring started on a steal of home before John Haas’ two-run RBI single scored Jagan Nautiyal and John Kim to close the first round of scoring. Wasilla, however, answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-3 lead.
The Malemutes managed to tie the game up in the top of the second when Burnett’s RBI double scored Ayden Accola. The game remained tied until the bottom of the third inning when Wasilla took a 5-4 lead.
Lathrop tied the game up again in the top of the fourth on Jeremiah Forquer’s steal of home. Unfortunately, it was all down hill from there as Wasilla scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four runs in the bottom of the fifth to eventually take the game.
Accola led Lathrop’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance with one run.
