The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got back on track Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
After suffering a 5-3 loss to the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday, the Ice Dogs came charging out of the gates Saturday scoring four goals in the first period en route to an 8-4 North American Hockey League victory in front of a raucous sellout crowd.
“The guys were committed to helping each other out, and that was the difference in the two games,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “My hats off to the guys and the fans for their support.”
Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring and forward Cameron Ricotta each scored two goals in the winning effort that enabled Fairbanks to snap a three-game losing streak.
“Everyone came ready to work and we all played hard tonight,” Ring said. “The last few games our heads weren’t in it, but I think we’ve worked that out now.”
In addition to the goals by Ring and Ricotta, the Ice Dogs picked up goals from Alexander Malinowski, Brady Welsch, Marcus Lund and Jake Hale.
“We got contributions from all four lines tonight and that’s the key to winning,” Allison said. “If we can continue to do that, we’ll continue to have success.”
The victory boosted the Ice Dogs back into first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings with 54 points, one point ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues who were idle Saturday night. Springfield has played four fewer games than Fairbanks.
Springfield hosts the Ice Dogs in a key two-game series this weekend in Springfield, Illinois. It’s the final two meetings between the two teams in the regular season. Springfield has a 4-2 advantage in the first six games of this season’s eight-game series.
“I’m sure there will be some changes, but we’ve just got to be ready to go out and compete for 60 minutes,” Ring said. “We’ll treat these games like any other games, but we certainly want to build on what we accomplished tonight.”
Hale and Cam Shasby had two assists apiece for the Ice Dogs on Saturday night, while Ring, Ricotta, Noah Griswold, McCabe Dvorak and Tyler Stewart each had one.
Ice Dogs goaltender Tyler Krivtsov earned the win stopping 28 of the 32 shots that came his way. Fairbanks registered 42 shots against a pair of Kenai River goalies.
Kenai’s Tommy Aitken gave up four goals on 13 shots in the first period. Cole Wheaton stopped 25 of 29 shots in the final two periods.
Cole Dubicki had a pair of goals for the Brown Bears, while Ryan Finch and Gramm McCormack each had one. Barak Braslavski had two assists for Kenai River, with McCormack, Finch, Luke Anderson, Nick Stevens and Kevin Marx Noren each getting one.