In USA mixed doubles curling’s first bout of the ‘22 Olympics in Shanghai, Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys on Wednesday marked each of their first official Olympic matches. They faced fresh opponents, as Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill represented Australia for the country’s first ever curling appearance in the Olympic games.
The duos battled back and forth early on before Team USA missed a takeout, giving the Australians a few easy points and a short lead in the sixth end.
This is when Vicky Persinger came through in a big way. Trailing Australia by 2 points in the 7th end, 5-3, Persinger performed a flawless double takeout. The knockout blow cleaned the house of both Australia’s stones in play and left two of their own to tie the match going into the final end.
Though Australia had the advantage in the 8th end, Persinger and Plys held on to steal the game as Vicky landed a bullseye with their last stone of regulation, challenging the Aussies to knock it out. Australia was unable to answer with the hammer and Persinger and Plys walked away with their first win of the games.