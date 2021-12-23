Top curlers from all over the country came together this past weekend to compete in the Curl Mesabi Classic “Cash Spiel” in Eveleth, Minnesota. Olympian Vicky Persinger of Fairbanks made the trip worthwhile, helping her team to the championship game in the women’s bracket.
Set back a whole day due to flight complications, Persinger proved to be unfazed as they went undefeated on the first day of the tournament. She played the second position for her team with Cory Christensen at skip. Team Christensen (5-1) played three matches and didn’t spend a single end in a losing position as they maintained all of their leads throughout their matches. Their final match of the day conceded in the fifth round.
On the second day of the bonspiel, Persinger’s team came back from an early deficit of three points to win their lone match of the day. This win clinched their spot as the top seed for Sunday’s playoffs as they conquered Pool B and came out with the best record (4-0). They were the last remaining undefeated team going into those playoffs.
Sunday came along with the playoffs and Vicky’s team came out strong in the semifinals match with four points in the first end, leading to yet another game they won in under eight full ends. In doing that they continued their streak of never losing their lead as they earned a spot in the championship match for the women’s bracket. Their opponent would be Team Peterson (5-1), with fellow Olympian, Tabitha Peterson at skip.
In the championship, Persinger’s team lost their lead for the first time all tournament when Team Peterson (5-1) pulled ahead 3-1 after the first two ends of the final. Vicky’s team managed to claw their way back to a tie by the fifth end, however both teams took turns capitalizing on having the hammer in each of the remaining three ends, leaving it up to Team Peterson to win by a single point in the eighth end, 5-4.
After tacking another impressive performance onto what’s already been a stellar year for Vicky Persinger, the USA athlete gets a well-deserved break away from action to enjoy the holidays at home before it’s off to Cedar Rapids, where the USA Curling National Championship will be held in Iowa for the first time.