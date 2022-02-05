Team USA is sitting right at .500 as they go into their final match of the day, tied with Norway for fifth place in the Round Robin for mixed doubles. After losing two straight matches to Italy and Norway, Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys came out on top after extra ends in a down to the wire battle against Sweden before they got the best of China.
The first half of the match versus Sweden was split, then in the fifth end Team USA took a 2-point lead, making the score 4-2. Sweden answered in a big way by following up with 3 points in the sixth end. However, Team USA reciprocated in the seventh end, settling the score at 7-5 going into the final with the help of Persinger’s hammer.
Sweden’s Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson were on a three-game win streak so they wouldn’t go away easy. They forced extra ends by scoring two to tie it with their hammer throw in the eighth. In one extra end, Persinger and Plys came out on top, snapping not just Sweden’s win streak but their own losing streak, evening their W/L columns.
In the following match, Persinger and Plys took down China’s Fan SuYuan and Ling Zhi, ultimately forcing the surrender of their hammer in the final end of the 7-5 victory. This match also remained neck and neck through the first four ends until the United States upped the ante by adding 3 points in fifth end. USA was outscored in an exchange of back-to-back power plays led by China in the sixth end, but the score remained in their favor for the final end at 7-5. Persinger and Plys put the clamps down by filling the house with their stones, causing China to concede. The win tied USA with their next opponent, Canada, for fourth place in the overall standings.
The Canadians moved hard and fast in the later ends, besting the USA in what became a lopsided battle. After two consecutive single steals and a 3-point seventh end, the United States fell back to their .500 record at 3-3, tying them with Norway for fifth place in the overall standings.
Watch Persinger and Plys take on the Czech Republic (2-4) on NBC at 4:05 p.m. AKST Saturday.