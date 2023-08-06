World Cup

Alyssa Naeher of USA punches the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match against Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. 

 Quinn Rooney/Getty Images/TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia — The end, like so much of this World Cup for the women’s national team, came cloaked in doubt and confusion.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved Lina Hurtig’s shot in the seventh round of Sunday’s tiebreaking shootout. She had batted the ball away, she was lying in front of the goal, how could it be otherwise?