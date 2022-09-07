Sure, University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball teams have won 10 games in a season before.
Three times in this decade, in fact.
The respective dates of those 10th wins were Sep. 23 (last year’s 18-12 campaign), Oct. 18 (2018’s 14-13 run), and Oct. 21 (a 12-17 season in 2017.)
So having played their way to a 10-2 mark on Sep. 3 of this year – just three weeks into the season and before conference play has even begun – well, that IS new.
Accompanying the Nanooks’ long-sought success was their appearance in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division II Top 25 poll. Though last year was the first time they appeared in the “Also Receiving Votes” category, they received fewer than a handful. This week, they earned 31 points among the 47 coaches who cast ballots, giving them an extended ranking of No. 34.
“There’s a chance if we do the job this week and next, we can crack it,” UAF coach Brian Scott said Wednesday.
Other commendations in the past month have included being named Greater Northwest Athletic Conference team of the week, and Jessa Long’s defensive player of the week award following the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge.
But the rankings and recognition aren’t the motivation for the success. That comes from inside the team – a balance of veteran leadership and incoming talent that has made this year’s early season run – including a 4-0 tournament championship in last week’s Ice Block Classic – the most promising in program history.
And while the success is new, it wasn’t completely unexpected, according to two returning Nanook sophomores.
“I feel like the momentum we have this year is totally different than last year,” sophomore Elizabeth Jackson said. “With all the new people we have, we’ve made our own energy and own camaraderie with the team.”
“Passion, unity and discipline are our are our three keys,” sophomore Rilee White added. “And the new freshmen have really been doing a great job of maintaining that and making sure we see it on the court.”
Part of that came with the recognition of the potential they found on the court during their first weekend in Hawaii.
“We hoped for the best but I did not think we were going to do as well as we did,” said Jackson, with a comment that was echoed by her coach.
“When we left for Hawaii I thought if we come back .500, that’s a good trip,” Scott said. “But when we got those two wins on the first day – including beating Chaminade – we were pretty ecstatic about that.”
White has spearheaded the Nanooks’ attack on the frontline with 128 kills (2.84 per set), but the depth of the team is reflected in similar numbers being posted by three of her teammates – Karli Nelson (114/2.53), Ella Bines (99/2.2) and Kristina Head (95/2.11).
Setting up those kills are Ainsley Smith, a redshirt sophomore from North Pole High School (248 sets/5.51 per set), and Taylor Overn, one of two seniors on the squad (208/4.73).
Defensively, the team is benefitting from the Division I experience of graduate transfer Jessa Long. The libero who previously played at Marshall and Florida A&M averages more than four digs per set (182/4.04).
Experience and excellence – it’s a combination that’s made Scott’s job on the sideline more relaxing than in previous seasons.
“I don’t feel like there has ever been once yet watching a game when I was like, (assistant coach) Meg (Woods) where is the panic button?” Scott said. “They are a calm, cool, collected group out there on the floor and that’s fun to see.”
Meeting goals this early in the season has also given the team a chance to set new targets for the year. But one goal has been there since the beginning of the season and continues to provide motivation even as their focus is on the next match.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team has never been selected for the NCAA Tournament.
“That’s always on our mind,” Jackson said. “Everything we do, we keep that championship mindset. So we ask ourselves every day, ‘What am I doing that can help me reach that goal? What am I doing in this moment?’”
Last year, four squads from the GNAC received bids for the West Regional – No. 2 seed Western Washington (22-4, 17-1), No. 7 seed Simon Fraser (17-9, 12-6), No. 8 seed Alaska Anchorage (19-12, 12-6), and Central Washington (17-9, 12-6). It would seem there’s room in the field for a UAF team should it continue on its pace toward 20 wins.
But the next step for the Nanooks isn’t Selection Sunday. It’s the equally alliterative if not as exciting This Thursday. And there’s little room for error when striving for a coveted postseason bid.
“We know that we can’t focus on the end right now,” Scott said. “We have to focus on Western Oregon.”