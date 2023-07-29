Joe Rogan at UFC 277

Carmen Mandato

Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022, in Dallas.

 Carmen Mandato

The UFC will host one its most highly anticipated cards of the year on Saturday evening. UFC 291 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. The main card features some of the company’s biggest stars and is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. AKDT.

Below are my predictions for the five main card fights scheduled to take place:

Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com.