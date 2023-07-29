The UFC will host one its most highly anticipated cards of the year on Saturday evening. UFC 291 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. The main card features some of the company’s biggest stars and is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. AKDT.
Below are my predictions for the five main card fights scheduled to take place:
Lightweight: #2 Dustin Poirier (29-7) vs #3 Justin Gaethje (24-4)
The main event of the night features two veterans of the UFC’s lightweight division, both Poirier and Gaethje have been at the top of this division for years.
The two have fought before back in April of 2018 where Poirier got the win with a TKO to stop Gaethje in the fourth round.
Both fighters enter this fight off impressive wins in their last bout.
Last time out, Gaethje defeated lightweight contender Rafeal Fiziev by majority decision at UFC 286. Poirier last fought in November of 2022 where he would submit Michael Chandler in one of the most entertaining fights of the year.
The winner will be crowned the new “BMF champion” taking the belt from Jorge Masvidal, who retired earlier in the year. The championship is more of a gimmick than an actual title as the belt hasn’t even been defended since its introduction in 2019.
More importantly, the winner will be in prime position for a chance at the lightweight championship against the winner of the upcoming fight between current champion Islam Makhachev and number one contender Charles Oliveira.
I have a feeling this fight could be very tightly contested all the way until the end. Gaethje does possess fight-ending power that Poirier would be wise to respect, however Poirier is a more well-rounded fighter.
I predict that Poirier will be able to weather the striking storm that Gaethje will look to unleash and get the win in the late rounds.
Prediction: Poirier defeats Gaethje by TKO in round four to win the BMF championship
Light Heavyweight: #3 Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) vs. Alex Pereira (7-2)
The ever-intimidating Alex Pereira will be making his light heavyweight debut after losing his middleweight championship by way of a devastating knockout courtesy of his biggest rival Israel Adesanya.
Pereira is returning to the octagon just three and a half months removed from the loss to Adesanya which has caused many to question if he is returning to the octagon too soon, especially to fight a high-level opponent like Blachowicz.
Blachowicz is a former champion in the division and is used to fighting the best light heavyweight fighters in the company.
Pereira, much like Adesanya when he fought Jan, could struggle with the wrestling capabilities of Blachowicz.
The most interesting part of this fight is the elite power and striking abilities that both fighters possess.
Either man could catch the other to put a stop to the fight early which makes this one hard to predict.
However, when thinking about the outcome I find myself with questions about Pereira’s readiness for this fight.
I question his ability to handle the power punches from Jan, especially after the knockout loss to Adesanya. I don’t know if Pereira will be able to withstand the power or wrestling abilities of Blachowicz.
As fearsome and talented as Pereira is, I predict Blachowicz gets the job done and takes home the win. I think Blachowicz will use the safe route and use his wrestling abilities to take control of the fight and grind out a decision win over Pereira.
Prediction: Blachowicz defeats Pereira by split decision.
Heavyweight: #10 Derrick Lewis (26-11) vs. #15 Marcos Rogerio De Lima (21-9-1)
Fan-favorite Derrick Lewis will look to get back in the win column against fellow ranked heavyweight Marcos Rogerio De Lima.
Lewis is currently on a three fight losing streak and in desperate need of a win. On the other hand De Lima has won back-to-back fights and four out of his last five.
While Lewis can end a fight with one punch, he really doesn’t offer anything else for De Lima to worry about.
For me the prediction for this one is simple, De Lima is hot and Lewis is not. I see the streaks continuing for both men as De Lima comes out on top by way of ground and pound TKO to hand Lewis his fourth loss in a row.
Prediction: De Lima defeats Lewis by TKO in round one.
Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (26-8) vs. Bobby Green (29-14-1)
It’s never fun to see a legend of the sport lose their spark, unfortunately that seems to have happened to Tony Ferguson.
Ferguson enters the contest on a five fight losing streak, with his last win coming over Donald Cerrone all the way back in 2019. Tony has definitely lost a step over the years and doesn’t seem to be able to get back to his old form.
Standing in his way on Saturday is Bobby Green. Green is a MMA veteran who possesses a solid skill set.
Ferguson has been finished in his last two fights and I think Bobby does the same here.
Green will be more than willing to exchange with Ferguson on the feet, I predict he gets the job done by way of knockout.
Prediction: Green defeats Ferguson by way of knockout in round two.
Welterweight: #12 Michael Chiesa (18-6) vs. Kevin Holland (24-9)
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland will kick off the main card proceedings.
Holland is coming off a win by way of KO over Santiago Ponzinibbio back in April while Chiesa is on a two fight losing streak with his last fight coming all the way back in 2021 against Sean Brady.
Chiesa does possess good wrestling skills which he can use to his advantage against the more stand-up based Holland.
If Holland keeps it on the feet he has the clear advantage. I predict Holland does so and pulls off the win, he is the younger and more active fighter as of recent years.
While it could go either way I feel more confident taking Holland.
Prediction: Holland wins by split decision.