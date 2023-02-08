Wojciechowicz

UAF’s Payton Wojciechowicz (top) races to second place in the women’s 1,000-yard free at the PCSC championship meet at East Los Angeles College on Wednesday. Olivia Olsen / For the Daily News-Miner

MONTEREY PARK, CA. — University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Payton Wojciechowicz finished second in the 1,000-yard freestyle on the first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Wednesday at East Los Angeles College. 

Leading the field through the first 950 yards, Wojciechowicz wasn’t able to hold off California State University-East Bay’s Miya French in the final 50 yards. French took first in 10 minutes, 21.03 seconds while Wojciechowicz finished in 10:21.95.