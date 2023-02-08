MONTEREY PARK, CA. — University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Payton Wojciechowicz finished second in the 1,000-yard freestyle on the first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Wednesday at East Los Angeles College.
Leading the field through the first 950 yards, Wojciechowicz wasn’t able to hold off California State University-East Bay’s Miya French in the final 50 yards. French took first in 10 minutes, 21.03 seconds while Wojciechowicz finished in 10:21.95.
Her time is better than the NCAA Div. II qualifying meet “B” standard of 10:24.51, meaning she will be considered for entry to the NCAA championships in March 8-11 in Indianapolis.
Aleena Herrera of Azusa Pacific placed third in 10:26.99.
The Nanooks’ “A” 200 medley relay the “A” relay finished in 12th of the 14 teams in the event at 1:51.98. Pepperdine took first in a 1:42.52.
Faring slightly better in the 800 freestyle relay, the UAF “A” team placed 10th in 7:56.43. Azua Pacific won in 7:26.74.
First-year University of Alaska Fairbanks coach Kesenia Gromova declined comment after the meet and, likewise, declined to make the swimmers available for post-race commentary.
The meet continues today with the 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay.