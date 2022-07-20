Whiting 0720

Whiting

University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate and Alaska Nanooks volleyball team alumna Cate Whiting is the university’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

“Cate is an extremely worthy nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.” UAF athletics director Brock Amundson said. “Her tremendous accomplishments on and off the court have proven she is without a doubt one of the nation’s top candidates.”

