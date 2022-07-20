University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate and Alaska Nanooks volleyball team alumna Cate Whiting is the university’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
“Cate is an extremely worthy nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.” UAF athletics director Brock Amundson said. “Her tremendous accomplishments on and off the court have proven she is without a doubt one of the nation’s top candidates.”
Whiting wrapped up her volleyball career last fall with 3,798 assists, second all-time for Nanooks volleyball; 1,177 digs, sixth all-time; and an attack-percentage of .261, fifth all-time.
Whiting finished her undergraduate degree with a 3.9 GPA before posting a 4.0 in her first semester of graduate school. She was a three-time team captain and three-time GNAC first-team selection.
Nanooks volleyball coach Brian Scott said Whiting exemplified a model student-athlete her whole career.
Whiting is a volunteer coach for Elevate Volleyball Club, the only volleyball club in Alaska’s interior. In addition to her coaching, she has spent countless hours volunteering at multiple organizations in the Greater Fairbanks area, including but not limited to, Fairbanks Girl Scouts of America, The Denali Center, Fairbanks Food Bank, and multiple Fairbanks’ area elementary schools.
As a student, she served in groups including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the UAF Student Leadership and Involvement Club, and Tau Beta Pi.
A total of 577 graduating student-athletes were nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, including 127 from Division II member schools.