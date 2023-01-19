Cross Country women’s 5km individual classic at 2023 FISU World University Games

UAF junior Mariel Pulles of Estonia finishes second in the 5-kilometer individual classic.Porter Binks/FISU Games

 Porter Binks

University of Alaska Fairbanks junior Mariel Pulles added to her World University Games medal haul on Wednesday with a silver medal in the women’s 5-kilometer individual pursuit.

The medal is third the Estonian has won this week in Lake Placid, New York, going with gold in the 1.5-kilometer sprint and silver in the classic 5k.