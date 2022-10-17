For the third time this season, University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball standout Jessa Long is the Great Northwest Athletics Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
"Jessa continues to put together solid defensive plays," Nanooks coach Brian Scott said. "We love the effort her and the team put into making it difficult on our opponents' ability to score. As we head into the second half of conference play, that defensive mentality will be extremely important."
Long, a graduate transfer from Florida A&M, averaged 5.12 digs and 1.12 assists per set in Nanook home wins last week. On Thursday, she finished with 15 digs, four assists and two aces, helping the Nanooks sweep aside Montana State University-Billings. On Saturday, the Nanooks got their revenge on Seattle Pacific in a five-set thriller. Long posted 26 digs, five assists and an ace in that win.
Long leads the GNAC in digs per set with an average of 4.69. She also leads the conference in total digs with 403, which ranks 25th in NCAA Division II.
UAF takes to the road this week with stops at Western Washington University on Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday.