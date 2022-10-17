Jessa Long mug

Long

For the third time this season, University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball standout Jessa Long is the Great Northwest Athletics Conference Defensive Player of the Week. 

"Jessa continues to put together solid defensive plays," Nanooks coach Brian Scott said. "We love the effort her and the team put into making it difficult on our opponents' ability to score. As we head into the second half of conference play, that defensive mentality will be extremely important."