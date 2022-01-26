The Alaska Nanooks women’s swimming team was selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-America Team.
The swim team posted a team GPA of 3.28 to earn the honor. In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor. Greg Earhart, CSCAA executive director, highlighted the Nanooks achievements saying, “Coach Leeson continues to carry on the success of UAF in the pool and classroom. These 16 women are some of the best ambassadors that Alaska Fairbanks and the west coast could ask for.”
This is the third straight year the Nanooks have been named a CSCAA Scholar All-American Team.
Head coach Kelsey Leeson said of her team’s efforts this past semester, “Overall, I am proud of how the fall semester went academically. It’s always hard starting a new term with new classes, swimming, traveling, etc. then you add in Covid and the changes it causes throughout the semester, but these athletes did well making their studies a priority.”
The Nanooks had 11 athletes finish the fall semester with a 3.25 and above: 3.25 to 3.49, Kylie McArthur, Taryn Aho, Nella Pashak and Caroline McCormick; 3.50 to 3.74, Shannon McCallum and Gabrielle Davy; and 3.75 or higher, Whitney McArthur, Emma Corby, Mesa Moran, Cassie Erdman and Lainey Lioi.
The Nanooks round out their regular-season at home Friday and Saturday against Loyola Marymount. For more information on the Alaska Nanooks swim team, follow twitter.com/NanooksSwim, Instagram.com/NanookSwim on Instagram, or like the Alaska Nanooks Swim team page on Facebook.