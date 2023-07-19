UAF Hockey

Alexis Friedman/For the Daily News-Miner

UAF’s Kyle Gaffney (No. 34) hits the ice in front of teammate Braden Birnie during the Nanooks’ 5-3 win at Long Island University on Feb. 10

The Nanooks will join Michigan State University, Michigan Tech University and Ferris State University for the 2023 Great Lakes Invitational. It marks the first time in program history that the Nanooks will participate in the event.

The invitational is scheduled to take place on Dec. 28 and 29, 2023.