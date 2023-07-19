The Nanooks will join Michigan State University, Michigan Tech University and Ferris State University for the 2023 Great Lakes Invitational. It marks the first time in program history that the Nanooks will participate in the event.
The invitational is scheduled to take place on Dec. 28 and 29, 2023.
While the Nanooks will be making their debut, the other schools in the field are no stranger to the tournament. Michigan Tech has made 56 prior appearances and have won the tournament 11 times.
Michigan State has also found success at the event. The Spartans have 12 titles to their name after competing in the tournament 48 times.
Ferris State will be competing for the fourth time in program history and has finished as high as runner-up when they competed in 2022.
The Nanooks will play their first game against Michigan Tech. The winner will play in the championship game and the loser will play in a third-place game.
The tournament was first started back in 1965 and has been played at several venues. Prior hosting sites include Olympia Stadium, Comerica Park, Joe Louis Arena and Little Caesars Arena.
This year’s tournament will be held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for the second straight year.
As of now this is the only time the Nanooks are on the schedule for the event, the schedule until 2026 does not include UAF. However, teams on the schedule for the future are subject to change.