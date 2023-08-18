The University of Alaska-Fairbanks women’s cross country team has the chance to make history this fall. The program has not sent a team to the NCAA Cross Country Championships since 2011, and it may be primed to improve upon that 17th place finish on the biggest stage this fall.
The team came close to making it back to the national meet last year, sending three individual runners, each of whom placed in the top-90 spots of the 262 person race.
The problem for the Nanooks, who don’t have a track and field program as many of their cross country competitors do, isn’t top-end talent. UAF’s trio of frontrunners continuously crowded the front of nearly every race they entered. All three finished in the top four of the 25-team field at the West Region Championships, but the Nanooks’ final scorers didn’t cross the line until 73rd and 144th place, respectively. Had they finished in the top 50, UAF would have finished third rather than seventh and qualified for the NCAA XC Championships.
UAF didn’t field a full varsity lineup at any meet last fall, never sending more than six athletes to the starting line. That lack of depth could have posed a more serious problem if more than one athlete failed to finish the race or one of the top runners had an off day. Fortunately for the Nanooks, that rarely happened with second-year stars Kendall Kramer, Rosie Fordham and Naomi Bailey.
Now, with a couple of additions and further progression thanks to athlete retention, the Nanook women should have their best, and most complete, team ever.
“I think UAF is in a very unique spot right now where you have three athletes up top and then there’s another athlete, Delainey (Zock), who’s just been crushing it, and we’re just that one piece away,” assistant coach Conrad Haber said. “And I feel like the pieces are here.”
Haber might be the most significant addition of the offseason. He spent eight years leading Pennsylvania prep power Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia. The name he mentioned however, Delainey Zock, may be the team’s x-factor in 2023.
The Anchorage native was arguably more consistent in her freshman campaign during 2021, when she placed 33rd at the regional meet. But results like her 23rd place finish at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships last fall suggest she may not be worlds away from ‘Nooks’ top trio. Both coaches expect a leap from Zock in the coming months, solidifying her as a capable fourth scorer.
“We’re really excited to see her come through,” Albrigtsen said. “She’s had a great summer, good times and workouts, and so on. So we think she can be really up there with the three girls or as close to them as possible.”
Like last year, there are only eight women on the roster, including two freshmen. Teegan Silva, the fifth and final scorer for most meets last season, also returns for her sophomore season.
One of the freshmen, Tabitha Williams, has the potential to emerge as a scorer alongside Zock. She’s one of several dual athletes on the team who splits her year between cross country and skiing. Albrigtsen coaches both teams and emphasizes listening to and empowering her athletes’ when putting a training plan together.
“We’ve been really successful with me being kind of the head that oversees both of the programs because what I’m able to do is to correlate the ski training plan with a cross country season,” Albrigtsen said.
The cross country team reported to campus on Aug. 15 and will spend a week together at camp in Palmer. Their season begins Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Seawolf Throwdown in Anchorage before the Blue and Gold Classic a fortnight later. Both are essentially duel meets between the Nanooks and the University of Alaska Anchorage. On Oct. 21, they’ll return to the course where they open the season, as Anchorage hosts the GNAC Championships. It’s a setting that offers some familiarity and perhaps an advantage for the team from the Interior.
“I’m really excited for GNACs in Anchorage,” Fordham said. “I like the course there, and it’s also a course we’ve skied on quite a bit, so it’s kind of nice to run somewhere that I’ve raced skiing and had good ski races at. And it’s just completely different from anything that anyone else in the GNAC will have ever seen, to come up to Alaska and race in the woods on a ski trail, so that will be super nice to have a big race up here.”
Haber acknowledged that this year’s regional and national meets are on flat courses, which will be an adjustment with Fairbanks runners being used to racing hilly courses like the one in Anchorage. They’ll have to adjust accordingly, perhaps going out fast from the gun because there’s no hill to catch people on.
A tight-knit team devoid of any superiority complexes should foster confidence in the backend scorers or varsity runners beyond the top three. An experienced coach coming in with new ideas could help that process even if he will have to quickly assimilate to life and weather in the Interior after arriving in July.
“We’re all looking forward to working with Conrad (Haber),” Kramer said. “He just got here, but he’s really open-minded, and he’s really embracing Alaskan lifestyle already.”
UAF has amassed three All-American candidates and needs just two more reliable scorers to emerge and shorten the gap between themselves and Kramer, Fordham and Bailey.
“We recruit people who want to be here, versus you know, trying to beg people to be here,” Albrigtsen said. “So the people who want to be in Alaska, they’re coming here for the bad weather. They are ready for it, they are tough, they are stronger, they don’t get sick that often.”
Albrigtsen feels like she has that kind of group this fall, and if her intuition proves correct, the Nanook women could record their first trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in her tenure and perhaps their best finish in program history.
“I think last year they had a lot of individual success,” Haber said. “But they are a very close team, and this year it would be having that team be a part of all that success.”