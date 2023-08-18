GNAC XC 1106

Amanda Loman / Great Northwest Athletic Conference

UAF runners Kendall Kramer (left) and Naomi Bailey cross the finish line in unison to take the top two spots at the GNAC Cross Country Championships in 2021.

 Amanda Loman / Great Northwest Athletic Conference

The University of Alaska-Fairbanks women’s cross country team has the chance to make history this fall. The program has not sent a team to the NCAA Cross Country Championships since 2011, and it may be primed to improve upon that 17th place finish on the biggest stage this fall.

The team came close to making it back to the national meet last year, sending three individual runners, each of whom placed in the top-90 spots of the 262 person race.

