The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team will kick off their 2023 season with home matchups in the Alaska/Hawaii Challenge, hosting games against the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Chaminade on both Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.
The upcoming season’s full schedule was released Monday, with ticket plans to be announced soon.
Coach Brian Scott spoke positively of his team’s 2023 matchups following the schedule’s release, saying strong opponents are spread across the entire season.
“Our schedule is full of great competition,” Scott said. “We will be tested from the very first weekend to the last playing nationally and regionally ranked teams.
“Fans can expect to see a battle take place every time we walk on the Alaska Airlines court,” he continued.
Scott further expressed excitement for hosting two home tournaments, the Alaska/Hawaii Challenge and the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic, in the lead up to GNAC action.
“Our two tournaments will be great preparation for the always competitive GNAC schedule,” he said.
Conference play opens for the Nanooks on Sept. 7 versus Alaska Anchorage as part of the Ice Block Classic. After a journey east for the Shaw University Tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, their GNAC schedule picks back up Sept. 21 with an away game at Simon Fraser.
Closing out the regular season is a three-game November road trip, with matches against Central Washington, Northwest Nazarene and Alaska Anchorage.
The Nanooks finished 2022 with an 18-12 overall record, capping off their season with a comeback win at conference opponent Western Oregon.