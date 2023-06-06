UAF volleyball

Karli Nielson (No. 6) spikes the ball during the Nanooks’ five-set loss to Western Oregon Sept. 8, 2022.

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team will kick off their 2023 season with home matchups in the Alaska/Hawaii Challenge, hosting games against the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Chaminade on both Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

The upcoming season’s full schedule was released Monday, with ticket plans to be announced soon.