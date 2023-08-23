At the dawn of the 2023 UAF volleyball season, there’s no better time to glance at the numbers that could inform the team’s success and trajectory entering this fall. Alaska Fairbanks begins its season Wednesday the Patty Center.
18-12
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
At the dawn of the 2023 UAF volleyball season, there’s no better time to glance at the numbers that could inform the team’s success and trajectory entering this fall. Alaska Fairbanks begins its season Wednesday the Patty Center.
18-12
The Nanooks posted identical records in 2021 and 2022, both serving as their best winning percentages since 2008, after a downtrodden decade in the 2010s. They had a combined record of 19-17 in conference games the past two years and are expected to again be around .500 in GNAC play after being picked sixth of 10 teams in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
The Nanooks have a quintet of matchups against teams who are ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Three teams — No. 7 St. Cloud State, No. 14 Alaska Anchorage and No. 15 Western Washington — comprise those matchups, with UAF facing the latter two twice each.
The ‘Nooks second opponent, Chaminade, leads the receiving votes category as the first team outside of the top-25 rankings.
The Nanooks also play two other teams who are receiving votes, conference foes Seattle Pacific once and Central Washington twice. UAF played six games against ranked foes last fall, all of them being against Alaska Anchorage, Western Washington and Chaminade. So the strength of schedule figures to be similar. That means UAF likely needs to win a few more games to merit consideration for the NCAA Tournament.
2 weeks
The amount of time before UAF faces UAA, although they’ll get an early look at the Seawolves, who will be playing in Fairbanks this weekend for the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge. After a dominant 27-3 season in 2022, UAA is the highest-ranked GNAC team in the AVCA national poll but just fifth in the GNAC preseason coaches poll. The varying assessments and expectations for first-year coach Stacie Meisner mean it will be valuable for UAF to get in-person eyes on its rival early.
1.19
The amount of blocks per set junior middle blocker Elizabeth Jackson averaged last season, which ranks second among GNAC returners. Along with being strong at the net, the Nanooks also enjoyed success behind the service line. They averaged 2.06 aces per set, second-best in the GNAC, buoyed by junior returning pin hitter Rilee White’s conference-leading average of 0.59 aces per set. Junior outside hitter Karli Nielson is another name to know as UAF’s only GNAC Preseason All-Conference honoree.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544
Long time friends and local players Ryan Young of the Hutchison Hawks and Katie Bast of the Monroe Catholic Rams won the free throw contest in the boys and girls division at the Aurora Regional Tournament in Valdez.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.