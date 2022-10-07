UAF volleyball

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team dropped to 13-7, 3-5 GNAC with a three-set loss at Northwest Nazarene.

 Josh Burkholder / Northwest Nazarene University

Twenty-two errors and a sideout average of 45% played a key role in their loss to the NNU (12-4, 5-3). After posting a 52% sideout rate in the first set, despite falling 26-24, the Nanooks dropped to 44% in their set two loss and 41% in their set three loss.