The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team dropped to 13-7, 3-5 GNAC with a three-set loss at Northwest Nazarene.
Twenty-two errors and a sideout average of 45% played a key role in their loss to the NNU (12-4, 5-3). After posting a 52% sideout rate in the first set, despite falling 26-24, the Nanooks dropped to 44% in their set two loss and 41% in their set three loss.
NNU took set two 25-17 and finished off Alaska in the third 25-20.
Rilee White led the way for the Nanooks with nine kills on a .139 hit percentage, with 10 digs and 16 receptions. Karli Nielson followed with eight kills, four digs, two aces and one dig. Jessa Long ended the night with a game-high 17 digs while Ainsley Smith posted 19 assists and Taylor Overn added 11.
In the first set, the Nanooks used an early spark to push ahead 12-8 behind a service error. Olivia Wright snapped the run as NNU battled back to take a one-point lead at 13-12. After trading a pair of trades, the Nighthawks kept the momentum. They jumped ahead by four before Alaska rallied back to tie the game at 19-19.
They snagged the lead back and made it a 20-19 lead, but NNU rebalanced itself and took the set 26-24.
In the second, NNU jumped ahead 11-4 quickly before the Nanooks made a run to pull within a pair at 14-12. UAF cut the lead to two at 17-15 before NNU went on an 8-2 run to finish the set.
In the third, NNU rolled out to early leads of 11-4 and 16-6. UAF got as close as 17-13 and within one at 21-20, but that ended up being their final point of the night as NNU won the next four points to win the set 25-20 and match in three.
The Nanooks now get ready for a matchup with Central Washington on Saturday at noon AKDT.