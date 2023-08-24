UAF vball

UAF volleyball players gravitate toward the net in their season-opening match against Hawaii-Hilo. 

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Alaska Fairbanks began its volleyball season inside a renovated Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Thursday, playing host for the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge.

In a rematch of last year’s season-opener against Hawaii-Hilo, the Nanooks were competitive in all three sets but lost in straight sets, 3-0, the inverse outcome of last year’s matchup.