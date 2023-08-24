Alaska Fairbanks began its volleyball season inside a renovated Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Thursday, playing host for the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge.
In a rematch of last year’s season-opener against Hawaii-Hilo, the Nanooks were competitive in all three sets but lost in straight sets, 3-0, the inverse outcome of last year’s matchup.
The Vulcans finished 4-24 last season but posted four consecutive winning seasons prior to that and overhauled much of their roster, according to UAF head coach Brian Scott, which didn’t allow the Nanooks to gameplan or scout extensively.
“They’re definitely a different looking team,” Scott said.
UAF scored first in the opening set, but Hawaii-Hilo went up 5-1 early, doing a better job of straddling the out-of-bounds line early. The ‘Nooks closed the gap, however, with their first four kills all coming from different players. UAF eventually took a 13-12 lead with four unanswered points.
The teams traded points, and libero Grace Steurer’s consecutive aces put the hosts ahead 16-14. That was their largest advantage of the set, and they fell behind 22-20, called a timeout and tied it up almost immediately. But the Vulcans responded with consecutive points of their own and took the first set, 25-22.
UAF started the second set hot with a kill from outside hitter Karli Nielsen, a block by middle Josie Jansen and right side hitter Ella Bines, an ace serve from libero Kinley Erickson, a kill by Bines and another block by Jansen and Bines. The 5-0 lead prompted a timeout from the visitors, after which Hilo cut their deficit to 10-8.
The Nanooks scored three consecutive points, but the Vulcans did the same and then some, tying the game at 13-13 after an unsuccessful dump attempt. When the smoke cleared from Hilo’s torrid run, UAF trailed, 18-13. The Nanooks trimmed the deficit slightly, getting within 21-18, but Hilo closed out the set with the final two points to win, 25-20.
For the third-straight set, UAF jumped out to the first lead. The ‘Nooks went up 4-0. Still, the Vulcans took little time to draw even, tying the game, 10-10, and taking the lead, 14-10, soon after. UAF showed some life, surging to a 17-15 lead, but Hilo jumped back in front and never gave up its lead. Down 23-21, UAF head coach Brian Scott called his final timeout, but to little avail. The final set ended 25-23 in favor of the Vulcans.
“I think we just played a fairly high-error game, like we talked about you can see it in the stats,” sophomore right side hitter Ella Bines said. “I think we really just kind of let them compete, let them hang with us. It was also our first game, there were a lot of nerves.”
The Nanooks trailed Hawaii-Hilo in most major statistical categories, including kills, blocks, assists, aces and digs. Bines paced UAF with nine kills and a .20 hitting percentage, while redshirt sophomore setter Ainsley Smith posted a team-high 23 assists and three aces.
UAF will play Chaminade as the second part of a two-game Thursday slate and will play both teams again on Saturday.