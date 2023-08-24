UAF vball

UAF volleyball players gravitate toward the net in their season-opening match against Hawaii-Hilo. 

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Alaska Fairbanks began its volleyball season inside a renovated Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Thursday, playing host for the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge.

The Nanooks played two games on opening night. Their first game was against the University of Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans, and the second game was against the Chaminade University Silverswords.