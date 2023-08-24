Alaska Fairbanks began its volleyball season inside a renovated Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Thursday, playing host for the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge.
The Nanooks played two games on opening night. Their first game was against the University of Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans, and the second game was against the Chaminade University Silverswords.
In a rematch of last year’s season-opener against Hawaii-Hilo, the Nanooks were competitive in all three sets but lost in straight sets, 3-0, the inverse outcome of last year’s matchup.
The Vulcans finished 4-24 last season but posted four consecutive winning seasons prior to that and overhauled much of their roster, according to UAF head coach Brian Scott, which didn’t allow the Nanooks to gameplan or scout extensively.
“They’re definitely a different looking team,” Scott said.
UAF scored first in the opening set, but Hawaii-Hilo went up 5-1 early, doing a better job of straddling the out-of-bounds line early. The ‘Nooks closed the gap, however, with their first four kills all coming from different players. UAF eventually took a 13-12 lead with four unanswered points.
The teams traded points, and libero Grace Steurer’s consecutive aces put the hosts ahead 16-14. That was their largest advantage of the set, and they fell behind 22-20, called a timeout and tied it up almost immediately. But the Vulcans responded with consecutive points of their own and took the first set, 25-22.
UAF started the second set hot with a kill from outside hitter Karli Nielsen, a block by middle Josie Jansen and right side hitter Ella Bines, an ace serve from libero Kinley Erickson, a kill by Bines and another block by Jansen and Bines. The 5-0 lead prompted a timeout from the visitors, after which Hilo cut their deficit to 10-8.
The Nanooks scored three consecutive points, but the Vulcans did the same and then some, tying the game at 13-13 after an unsuccessful dump attempt. When the smoke cleared from Hilo’s torrid run, UAF trailed, 18-13. The Nanooks trimmed the deficit slightly, getting within 21-18, but Hilo closed out the set with the final two points to win, 25-20.
For the third-straight set, UAF jumped out to the first lead. The ‘Nooks went up 4-0. Still, the Vulcans took little time to draw even, tying the game, 10-10, and taking the lead, 14-10, soon after. UAF showed some life, surging to a 17-15 lead, but Hilo jumped back in front and never gave up its lead. Down 23-21, UAF head coach Brian Scott called his final timeout, but to little avail. The final set ended 25-23 in favor of the Vulcans.
“I think we just played a fairly high-error game, like we talked about you can see it in the stats,” sophomore right side hitter Ella Bines said. “I think we really just kind of let them compete, let them hang with us. It was also our first game, there were a lot of nerves.”
The Nanooks trailed Hawaii-Hilo in most major statistical categories, including kills, blocks, assists, aces and digs. Bines paced UAF with nine kills and a .20 hitting percentage, while redshirt sophomore setter Ainsley Smith posted a team-high 23 assists and three aces.
Following their loss in the opener, the Nanooks looked to get back on track. However, if they were to do so, they needed to take down the Silverswords, who entered the season just outside the preseason top 25.
Heading into the game, the Nanooks historically struggled against the Silverswords, in their 11 matchups, UAF had a 2-9 record heading into the game.
This time around the Nanooks fell to the Silverswords three sets to one (20-25, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25).
The Nanooks struck first in the opening set. A back-and-forth battle ensued immediately after as the two teams matched each other point-for-point. UAF created some separation early on as they led 8-5.
UAF grew their lead late in the first set, they led 18-14 thanks to two straight points.
The Nanooks continued to increase their lead. They took the first set by a score of 25-20. Outside hitter Karli Nielson led the Nanooks in kills during the first set with four.
During the second set, both teams continued to put up points in a tightly contested affair. Chaminade looked to pull away as they led 12-9 going into a Nanooks timeout. The lead was the largest in the set for either team up to that point.
The lead grew to five as the Chaminade attack continued to score. The Nanooks called their second timeout of the set trailing 18-13.
UAF weren’t able to rally in the second set. The Silverswords evened it up at one set apiece after winning the second set 25-18. Outside hitter Mahala Ka’apuni led the attack for Chaminade as she finished with nine kills during the set.
Chaminade jumped out to a 2-0 lead to begin the third set. The Nanooks quickly gained the lead after scoring three points in a row.
The third set started much like the other two, both teams remained evenly matched. Around the midway point of the set, Chaminade built a four point lead. The score stood at 11-7.
UAF pulled within one point, down 17-16. Chaminade’s offense then scored three straight to increase their lead to 20-16.
Down 24-19, the Nanooks stormed back scoring two points of their own, forcing a Chaminade timeout.
The comeback bid fell short as Chaminade claimed the set by a score of 25-20. UAF entered the third set down two sets to one.
The Nanooks got out to a two-point lead with the score at 6-4. The momentum continued throughout the set for UAF as they grew their lead to four, 13-9.
Chaminade then scored four straight four straight points to even the set up at 13-13. The Silverswords claimed the lead, however the Nanooks evened the score again at 17-17.
It was a tightly contested affair late in the set. However, with the game at 19-18 and Chaminade leading, the Silverswords outscored the Nanooks 6-1 to win the set 25-19.
UAF fell to Chaminade by a set score of 3-1. The loss puts the Nanooks at 0-2 on the year.
“Obviously nobody wants to come away with a couple losses,” Scott said of the Nanooks’ opening night performance. “The positive side is, we made improvements from game one to game two.”
The Nanooks take the court on Saturday to play Hilo and Chaminade once again.
“We have to get ready mentally for Saturday knowing we play the same two teams again,” Nielson said. “We need to work together as a unit and work hard.”