The Alaska Nanooks scored the first goal of the game, but couldn’t make it stand up in suffering a 2-1 college hockey loss to the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions Wednesday evening in University Park, Pa.
It was the Nanooks second straight one-goal loss to Penn State as the Nittany Lions registered a 3-2 victory in Tuesday night’s series opener.
“I thought we were the better team 5-on-5 the entire series,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said via a cell phone after Wednesday’s game. “We gave up a short-handed goal yesterday and two power-play goals today, so we have some work to do there.”
The Nanooks (5-7-2) and went 1-2-1 on their four-game road trip to New York and Pennsylvania.
“As an Independent (the Nanooks are not affiliated with a conference), your goal is to go .500 against a top 10 team on the road,” Largen said. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get a win here.”
Penn State improved to 13-3-0 on the year by sweeping the series.
The Nanooks opened the scoring when Anton Rubtsov beat Penn State goalie Liam Souliere at 12:41 of the first period with assists from Brady Risk and Payton Matsui.
Exactly four minutes later, Penn State scored the game-tying goal when Ryan Kirwan registered a man- advantage goal against Alaska netminder Matt Radomsky.
The Nanooks had an excellent chance to regain the lead in the scoreless second period but failed to convert after Penn State was whistled for a five-minute major. It was the only penalty the Nittany Lions took in the game.
“We had some really good looks from in close during that 6-on-5, but we couldn’t find a way to get the puck in the net,” Largen said. “Sometimes you get the bounces and sometimes you don’t."
Penn State’s Ben Schoen scored on a rebound for the game-winning goal at 9:12 of the third period for the Lions second power-play goal of the game.
Both of Penn State’s goals came exactly 33 seconds into the man-advantage situation. Both teams finished with 33 shots on goal. Radomsky made 31 saves, while Soulliere had 32 stops.
The Nanooks next game is on Dec. 9 at the Carlson Center against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in the first game of the six-game Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series. It will mark the first time the two teams have played since March 2020.
“We’ll take the rest of this week off and then it’s on to the Governor’s Cup,” Largen said. “We’ll get back at it next week and obviously we’ve got some work to do on special teams before we take on Anchorage.”