The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team won its 11th NCAA title — and first since 2008 — after posting an two-day score of 4,729.
In the air rifle final, Rylan Kissell shot an NCAA Championship record with a perfect 600 and teammate Rachael Charles was runner-up with 598.
The Nanooks finished 12 points ahead of runner-up TCU. The Horned Frogs had entered the championships ranked No. 1 in the nation after edging the Nanooks by a single point — 4,750 to 4,749 — in the Patriot Rifle Championships.
Navy coach Mike Anti was asked to present the championship trophy to his son, Will Anti, the coach of the Nanooks, in a special moment for the duo.
Will Anti had anticipated a championship for the Nanooks after the team took a three-point lead on Friday.
“We’ll need a determined, joyful, and authentic performance tomorrow,” Anti said after the opening round. “I have no doubt they’ve prepared for that.”
Recap of Friday's smallbore action
The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team is in first place at the NCAA Championships after firing a smallbore discipline score of 2,349 on Friday in Akron, Ohio.
The Nanooks take a three-point lead over Mississippi entering today’s air rifle competition. West Virginia sits in third at 2,343.
The Nanooks had three scores of 588 or better with Rylan Kissell leading the way with a team-high 590.
Behind him were Gavin Barnick and Peter Fiori, both with scores of 588.
Rachael Charles rounded out the scoring for UAF with a 583. Kellen McAferty was the final Nanooks shooter in smallbore, posting a score of 582.
“Today was a solid effort,” coach Will Anti said in a statement. “The score was less reflective of the work I’d say. The team managed the conditions well and I think really shot authentically in parts. It’s not easy to do on this stage and something we’ll look to expand upon (Saturday).”
Kissell’s 590 started with a 96/98/194 in kneeling before he posted a 100/100/200 in prone. After his 200, he continued his sharpshooting with a 100/96 in standing to fire his team-leading 590.
“Rylan shot a strong match and pounded some standing to lead the group,” Anti said. “He knows this stage well and knows how to perform.”
Barnick started with his smallbore outing really strong with a 99/100/199 in both kneeling and prone. To finish his round he fired a 97/93/190.
“Gavin was dialed in during slings but had a small hiccup in standing,” his coach said. “His preparation leading into this has been so strong that there was little doubt that he would perform. I would say his preparation for air is even more solid which is exciting.”
In the smallbore finals, Kissell was sixth with a score of 346.4 while Barnick took eighth at 296.7. Kissell managed to take sixth in the final with a finals score of 346.4.