UAF vs. BKC

Alaska Fairbanks missed a pair of shots in the last six seconds of Saturday’s loss. Eric Bruning / Western Oregon Athletics

Trailing by two with six seconds to play, Alaska Fairbanks guard Abdullahi Mohamed missed a layup and Jordan Kanoe wasn’t able to connect on the follow shot as Western Oregon escaped with a 61-59 win in Monmouth, Oregon on Saturday.

The Nanooks (7-10 overall, 1-7 GNAC) held a lead of six at 29-23 before the Wolves closed out the first period with a 3-pointer by Carson Frincke and a layup by Cameron Benzel to trim the UAF lead to one at 29-28.