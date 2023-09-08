UAF cross country

Kendall Kramer (left), Rosie Fordham (center) and Naomi Bailey (right) running in a meet.

 Courtesy of Nanook Athletics

It’s a running-filled weekend in Fairbanks. The University of Alaska Nanooks are returning home to host the Nanook Forest Clash against the University of Alaska Anchorage on Saturday. This marks the first and only home meet for the Nanooks this season.

The meet is scheduled to start at 10:40 a.m. for the women, while the men start at 11:20 a.m. Both teams will run at the UAF Running Trails. The women’s teams will participate in a 6k run, the men follow that with a 8k run.

