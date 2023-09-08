It’s a running-filled weekend in Fairbanks. The University of Alaska Nanooks are returning home to host the Nanook Forest Clash against the University of Alaska Anchorage on Saturday. This marks the first and only home meet for the Nanooks this season.
The meet is scheduled to start at 10:40 a.m. for the women, while the men start at 11:20 a.m. Both teams will run at the UAF Running Trails. The women’s teams will participate in a 6k run, the men follow that with a 8k run.
The two teams previously squared off in the Seawolf Throwdown which took place at UAA. This marks the Nanooks’ first time out since that meeting.
It was a very successful trip to Anchorage for the Nanook women’s team last time out. They took down UAA with 18 points to the Seawolves 39 in a dual-meet. Three Nanooks – Rosie Fordham, Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – filled out the top three places. The three athletes finished the 5k in times of 18:10, 18:14 and 18:17, respectively.
The closest Seawolf runner, Nell Baker, finished with a time of 18:39.
The men’s team didn’t fare as well. They dropped the meet to the Seawolves, 38 points to 17. Ben Dohlby was the top performer for the Nanooks as he finished fourth with a time of 15:56 in his collegiate debut.
Before the two teams meet again on Saturday, there will be a community 3k scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Check-ins begin at 9 a.m. for the community runners.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com