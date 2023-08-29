When the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) announced its weekly individual honors late Monday night, two Nanooks received accolades on the back of strong weekend debuts.
In Alaska Fairbanks’ cross country season debut, junior Rosie Fordham won the Seawolf Throwdown in Anchorage over a pair of talented teammates and was rewarded for her exploits with GNAC XC Female Athlete of the Week honors.
Fordham, who finished just outside of the All-American placement last season, ran a significant personal best of 18:10 over 5k. She helped UAF to a dominant team victory over Alaska Anchorage in the dual meet.
While it’s Fordham’s first time receiving the award, it marked the Nanooks' fifth weekly individual cross country award since the start of the 2021 season. The ‘Nooks face off against Alaska Anchorage again on Saturday, Sept. 9 at their home meet (the Blue/Gold Invite). They’ll also get to race in Anchorage again, on a course several cited as one of their favorites, for the GNAC XC Championships in October. UAA’s Cole Nash was named the GNAC XC Male Athlete of the Week.
Meanwhile, junior middle blocker Elizabeth Jackson was named the conference’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Although the Nanooks finished 1-3 in the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge over the weekend, Jackson helped them to a hard-fought five-set victory over Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday.
Jackson opened the season with 14 blocks through four matches (averaging 1.08 blocks per set) and 10 kills. She recorded over half of her blocks (8) in the victory over the Vulcans. Jackson opened the season ranking second among GNAC returners in blocks per set last season (1.19).
The UAF volleyball team will next play on Thursday, Aug. 31 against No. 7 St. Cloud State in Anchorage for their first contest of the UAA Volleyball Invitational.
