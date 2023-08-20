The University of Alaska Fairbanks has only had two All-Americans in the history of its women’s cross country program, and one came last year. The Nanooks have a chance at surpassing that total this season alone.
Kendall Kramer, Naomi Bailey and Rosie Fordham are each different athletes who have endured different highs and lows in competition, but they’re united by shared experiences. And they could all leave this fall with the same title — ”All-American.”
Kramer has already earned that billing, placing 8th at the 2022 NCAA DII Cross Country Championships, the highest finish in program history. Fordham was three spots away from All-American honors, placing 43rd in the same race. Bailey wasn’t as close, as she placed 90th. However, she entered the national meet with a seasonal resume nearly identical to Kramer’s.
“The pressure of the race, it made my body tense up, and then of course things start to go downhill, and then you can’t recover,” Bailey said.
Each arguably enters this year as an All-American favorite. Kramer has already done so, Fordham should slide into that range comfortably when factoring in displacement of graduated runners, and Bailey was clearly one of the top-40 runners in the nation throughout the regular season. After all, she won the DII Pre-Nationals meet as well as the West Region Championships and finished runner-up to Kramer at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships (they crossed the line holding hands).
Among other similarities, Bailey and Kramer are both Fairbanks natives, having attended West Valley High School. Fordham, meanwhile, is from Australia, but she is on the ski team with Kramer. None of them is exactly like the other, yet they share seemingly boundless commonalities on the cross country course. They’re by far the Nanooks’ top three female runners.
The team is trying to close the gap between those three and the rest of the lineup this year in order to send the whole team to the NCAA XC Championships. They also all started their NCAA competitive careers together, in the fall of 2021.
“I feel like if you put three motivated people together, you’re always going to get good results,” Fordham said. “And it’s nice to have sort of started the whole college journey at the same time. So we’ve always been running together and training together, and everything was new at the same time.”
After spending the past academic year together and preparing to do so again, the three went their separate ways this summer.
Kramer, a first-team All-American in freestyle skiing at the 2022 NCAA Championships, spent the summer across the country in Vermont training with a professional ski team. It was a departure from her summer routine of training in the mountains near Anchorage.
“It was very different in terms of I was just training this summer,” Kramer said. “So I’ll probably be even better, but we’ll see what the difference is.”
Meanwhile, Bailey and Fordham both enjoyed time internationally over the past few months. Fordham returned to Australia in May and took some time off for shoulder surgery and has since been re-acclimating to Fairbanks and getting some competition in at local road races.
Since she isn’t on the ski team like the other two, Bailey has been running and training since last cross country season ended. While she tries to make a conscious effort to keep her training fun since she’s been traversing the same streets and trails for the years, she also got the opportunity to run in Austria for a portion of the summer.
Bailey, who had to work toward joining Kramer on the varsity team at West Valley a half decade ago, is familiar with running alone but values the camaraderie the three Nanook frontrunners have built. While she’s careful not to place any set expectations on herself, she’s working on dealing with stress and growing more comfortable in bigger crowds at more competitive races. And she feels proud to have the opportunity to do so in a Nanooks singlet.
“I think it gives me a lot more purpose in the running,” Bailey said. “I love the way it gives more opportunity to know the community better, and I love running in that jersey that says ‘Alaska.’ It just gives lots more motivation I think.”
While Bailey ended up at UAF a year after Kramer (who is also a junior by virtue of not competing in 2020 due to Covid-19 cancellations) her decision to stay home was no foregone conclusion.
“Getting Kendall and Naomi to stay in Fairbanks was really challenging I would say, but it was worth the work,” head coach Eliska Albrigtsen said. “And then Rosie kind of fell into our hands with {us} being one of the very few programs that offers cross country and skiing.”
Fordham and Kramer were the only women on both the ski and cross country teams at UAF last season and both swear by the effectiveness and benefits of cross training between the two sports.
“I think it’s like a different kind of pain in racing, and it gives you a different perspective of the way to race,” Fordham said. “The training definitely is super complementary. We can do a lot more being able to ski without risk of injury or worrying about overuse. So I think that ski training is super good to balance out the running.”
Kramer, Fordham and Bailey could realistically finish in any order at each of the meets this coming season, but they’ll be content as long as they’re in the top three spots or close to them. After Kramer finished as an All-American last year, she has her sights set on repeating that success, and the Nanooks’ two other frontrunners hope to join her.
They could single handedly double the number of individual All-Americans (man or woman) in UAF history, but they’re just as intent on seeing their teammates get to the NCAA Championships with them.
“I really think that I would love all of the girls team to go {to the NCAA Championships},” Kramer said. “Honestly they were so close last year, and everybody wants that, to go as a team. And that would take some pressure off the top 3. Maybe if they didn’t have a perfect day that day and get top five, we could still get in.”
Albrigtsen is also excited about the potential of the men’s team thanks to some new athletes and thinks it could be her best group yet on that side. Either way, Kramer, Bailey and Fordham will be the bellwethers of the UAF cross country program this fall, starting Aug. 26 when they first race.
“We’re just all trying to get top three in every race,” Kramer said. “And we don’t really care who’s 1-2-3.”