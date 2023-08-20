UAF Blue and Gold Meet

From left, Kendall Kramer, Rosie Fordham and Naomi Bailey lead the 2021 UAF Blue and Gold meet.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has only had two All-Americans in the history of its women’s cross country program, and one came last year. The Nanooks have a chance at surpassing that total this season alone.

Kendall Kramer, Naomi Bailey and Rosie Fordham are each different athletes who have endured different highs and lows in competition, but they’re united by shared experiences. And they could all leave this fall with the same title — ”All-American.”

