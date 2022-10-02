Nanooks Hockey

The Alaska Nanooks scored twice in the second period and made those goals stand up in claiming a 2-1 victory over the American International College Yellow Jackets Sunday evening at the Carlson Center.

Senior goaltender Matt Radomsky, a transfer from Holy Cross, turned in another solid effort between the pipes as he stopped 20 shots to earn his first win with the Nanooks.