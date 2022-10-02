The Alaska Nanooks scored twice in the second period and made those goals stand up in claiming a 2-1 victory over the American International College Yellow Jackets Sunday evening at the Carlson Center.
Senior goaltender Matt Radomsky, a transfer from Holy Cross, turned in another solid effort between the pipes as he stopped 20 shots to earn his first win with the Nanooks.
Alaska tied American International College, which has won three of the last four Atlantic Hockey Association titles to advance to the NCAA Division I championship tournament each time, 1-1 in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday night.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said. “We made it difficult on ourselves, but in the end it was a good win.”
The Nanooks took a couple of penalties in the latter stages of the third period; however, the penalty kill unit came through, and Radomsky made some key saves to preserve the victory and improve Alaska’s record to a 1-0-1 on the season.
“I thought we played very well in 5-on-5 situations,” Largen said of the team’s effort on the first weekend of the regular season. “We still have some work to do when we’re on the power play.”
The Nanooks did post a 6-0 exhibition win against Simon Fraser University from British Columbia prior to opening regular-season action against AIC.
Jonny Sorenson, a graduate transfer from the University of Minnesota who played junior hockey with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, gave the Nanooks a 1-0 lead when he beat AIC goalie Alexandros Aslanidos at 10:31 of the second period. Cade Neilson earned an assist on the play.
“Jonny created a lot of opportunities for us this weekend so it was good to see him get one to go in the net,” Largen said.
The Nanooks made it 2-0 at the 17:12 mark of the middle stanza when Colin Doyle lit the lamp off assists from Kyle Gaffney and Chase Dubois for what proved to be the game-winning tally.
“It was good to see Colin get a goal early in the season,” Largen said. “It was a nice forehand finish.”
AIC answered right back when Nicholas Cardelli put the puck past Radomsky at the 18:21 mark of the second period.
Radomsky stood tall the rest of the night to protect the Nanooks slim margin of victory.
AIC’s Aslanidos registered 25 saves in taking the loss.
“I really like the group of guys we’ve put together and how they want to work hard to make our program grow,” Largen said. “I’m optimistic about this year and what we can accomplish.”
The Nanooks hit the road this week for a pair of games against St. Thomas University in Minnesota.
Games are scheduled for 4 p.m. (ADT) Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.