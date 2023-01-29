As Yogi Berra would say, “It was déjà vu all over again” for the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team.
For the second straight night the Nanooks trailed the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves by two goals in the third period and for the second straight night they rallied to claim a 4-3 overtime victory.
The win enabled the Nanooks to claim the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup with a perfect 6-0 record against the Seawolves and set the stage for a wild postgame celebration in front of more than 3,400 fans at the Carlson Center.
“In all due respect it was a game Anchorage probably should have won, but our guys found a way to pull it out and we were able to celebrate winning another Governor’s Cup,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said.
Trailing 3-1 after Anchorage scored a pair of power-play goals early in the third period, the Nanooks took advantage of a five-minute major kneeing penalty to score two man-advantage goals and set the stage for the overtime winner.
Brady Risk had the honors of scoring the game-winning goal 52 seconds into the five-minute overtime.
period sending the biggest crowd of the season into a wild frenzy. It was Risk’s eighth goal of the season and his fifth against the Seawolves.
The Nanooks have now won the past 12 Governor’s Cups.