UAF Hockey

Alexis Friedman/For the Daily News-Miner

UAF’s Kyle Gaffney (No. 34) hits the ice in front of teammate Braden Birnie during the Nanooks’ 5-3 win at Long Island University on Feb. 10

 Alexis Friedman/For the Daily News-Miner

Seven UAF Nanook hockey players have been announced as part of the American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar Program.

The reward is intended to honor high level achievement for athletes who had success on the ice and in the classroom.

