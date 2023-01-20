Saints

The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team blew an opportunity to gain their second GNAC win of the season Thursday, giving up a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter in a 71-63 loss at Saint Martin’s University.

The Nanooks (4-11 overall, 1-7 GNAC) took the defeat despite leading from the 4:23 mark of the first quarter — when Sam Tolliver drained a 3-pointer for a 10-7 UAF lead — until there was 6:55 to play. That was when Rian Clear hit a pull-up jumper to give the Saints a 55-54 lead.