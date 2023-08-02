The University of Alaska Fairbanks announced on Monday that coach PD Melgoza has joined the hockey team as an assistant coach.
Melgoza once served as a coach at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Despite prior ties to UAA, Melgoza shared that he believes Fairbanks is home to the better program.
“Once Largen called me and offered me the job, it was a no brainer,” Melgoza said.
“I know there’s going to be support from the alumni, I know there’s going to be support from the community and I know there’s going to be support from the school,” Melgoza said. “On the flip side, when I was at UAA, there wasn’t that like there is at UAF.”
Melgoza shared a quote from a mentor about the state of the two programs. “I had a mentor tell me, who was also on both sides. ‘UAA wants hockey to survive, UAF wants hockey to win.’” Melgoza said.
Along with his time in Anchorage, Melgoza brings with him six years of coaching experience. He most recently coached with the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHL.
His prior coaching experience is centered around goalkeeping. Melgoza specialized in goaltender development while in Waterloo, he also served as the goalie coach at UAA.
Melgoza has taught NHL talent, including 2022 NHL Draftee Emmett Croteau and Anchorage-native Jeremy Swayman.
A big part of Melgoza’s coaching philosophy is establishing relationships with his players. “For me the biggest thing is relationships,” he said.
“I think if you want someone to do a job for you, you have to create that relationship and they have to know you have their best interest at heart. A huge thing is developing those relationships between coaches and players at a personal level.”
Coach Melgoza described his desire to connect with his players as the biggest thing he can bring to the team.
The Nanooks hockey program is trending upwards. The team hopes to continue the momentum after finishing last year 22-10-2. Melgoza expressed his excitement about joining the Nanooks for the upcoming season.
“I really want the team to have success and make the tournament and make noise,” Melgoza said. “I want these kids to achieve everything they can and play as long as they can to hopefully build something special.”
The Nanooks’ schedule for the upcoming season features many traditional hockey powerhouses such as St. Cloud State, University of Denver and University of North Dakota.
Melgoza sees this as an opportunity for the team to show the world what they are made of.
“For me, I’m excited,” Melgoza said. “I’m excited to play those big schools. We want to show the world what Alaska hockey is all about.”
The team’s best interest is Melgoza’s first priority. “It’s about the team. No coach, no player is bigger than the team.” Melgoza said about his mindset entering the program.
Nanooks’ head coach Erik Largen expressed his excitement about Melgoza joining the team.
“We are so lucky to have PD Melgoza join the University of Alaska and Nanook Nation.” Largen said in a release from the University.
“His various experiences as a coach will help prepare our young men for success. PD is a bright young coach and will help in many different aspects of our program.”
The Nanooks start their season with the Blue/Gold scrimmages on September 22 and 23. The team then has a scheduled exhibition against Vancouver Island University on September 30.
The first official game takes place October 7 against the University of Denver at 7:07 p.m. in the Carlson Center.