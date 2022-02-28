Junior goaltender Gustavs Grigals saved the Alaska Nanooks hockey team Saturday at the Carlson Center.
Grigals was spectacular all night long, but especially in the overtime period as the Alaska Nanooks skated to a 1-1 tie with the Arizona State Sun Devils in front of 2,306 raucous fans, who chanted for a shootout that didn’t happen.
“Gustavs was the only reason we got anything out of tonight’s game,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said in the coach’s office outside the Nanooks locker room. “He made two great tic-tac-toe saves in the second period and he was outstanding all night long.
“It’s great to see him play at this high level,” added Largen, who was a stalwart goalie in his playing days.
Most fans in attendance and the players on the ice were expecting a shootout after overtime ended in a tie, but the NCAA does not recognize shootouts as a way of breaking ties.
Some conferences use shootouts to award an extra point in the standings, but the contest still goes down as a tie when the NCAA determines which teams advance to the championship tournament.
Since both teams are playing an independent schedule this season, there were no rules in place as to whether a shootout should be held. Thus the game went into the books as a tie.
Grigals stopped five shots in the overtime session and made 34 saves on the night as the Nanooks finished the season against fellow NCAA Division I independent Arizona State with a 3-0-1 record.
The Nanooks beat the Sun Devils twice earlier this month in Tempe, Arizona and posted a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday night at the Carlson Center.
The tie left the Nanooks at 13-17-2 on the season, while Arizona State is 15-17-1 on the year.
The Nanooks close out the regular season this weekend hosting a two-game series against the Long Island University Sharks. The two teams split a two-game series in East Meadow, New York, on Feb. 11-12.
“The atmosphere in the building was electric tonight,” Largen said. “I’m hoping that it will be just as electric next weekend when we host Long Island.”
The Nanooks came out strong Saturday night and took a 1-0 lead when Roberts Kalkis scored his third goal of the season on a blast from the right point 5:36 into the first period off assists from Jordan Muzzillo and Harrison Israels.
That was the only goal the Nanooks could score against Arizona State goalie Ben Kraws, who was credited with making 22 saves.
“I thought we played great in the first period, but then the rails kind of came off the cart in the second,” Largen said. “The third was pretty even except we weren’t very good on the power play.”
Arizona State tied the game at 12:49 of the second period when Cole Thiessen scored on a rebound after Grigals stopped the original shot Jack Judson.
After the Nanooks registered the first shot on goal of overtime, the Sun Devils peppered Grigals with five shots, four of which came after Alaska’s Matt Koethe was whistled with a hooking penalty.
Arizona State went 0 for 5 on the power play, while the Nanooks were 0 for 3.