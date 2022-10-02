UAF volleyball

Nanooks middle blocker Elizabeth Jackson attacks the ball during UAF’s loss to UAA on Saturday. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

Rivalry Saturday hit the Patty Center, seeing the University of Alaska Anchorage come to town to face off against the Nanooks volleyball team.

Looking for the upset over the nationally ranked No. 11 Seawolves, the University of Alaska Fairbanks (13-5, 3-4 GNAC) fell in three consecutive sets.