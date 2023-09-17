Nanooks volleyball

Caleb Jones

The Nanooks volleyball team huddles together during a game against Chaminade University.

The University of Alaska Nanooks competed in three games over the course of Friday and Saturday at the Shaw Invitational. They managed to win all three.

With the wins, the Nanooks record stands at 7-8 on the year.

