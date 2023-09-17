The University of Alaska Nanooks competed in three games over the course of Friday and Saturday at the Shaw Invitational. They managed to win all three.
The University of Alaska Nanooks competed in three games over the course of Friday and Saturday at the Shaw Invitational. They managed to win all three.
With the wins, the Nanooks record stands at 7-8 on the year.
Their first win came against the Saint Augustine’s University Falcons (0-6) on Friday. UAF dominated the game as they won in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-10)
Karli Nielson and Rilee White led the way for the ‘Nooks offensively. Nielson finished with 15 and a .667 hit percentage on the day. White had 10 kills with a .421 hit percentage.
The momentum carried over to the first game on Saturday against the University of Mount Olive (5-5). Each set was tightly contested as the Nanooks secured a 3-1 victory (25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23). Rilee White, Ainsley Smith, Cynphany Henderson all finished with double-doubles for the ‘Nooks in the win.
UAF then defeated the host of the tournament, Shaw University (9-3), in their last game in the invitational 3-1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19).
UAF volleyball has gone 5-2 in their last seven games. It marks a quick turnaround for the program who has started to heat up recently.
Head coach Brian Scott credited the loss to Anchorage earlier in the season at the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic as motivation for his squad to turn the season around. Following the loss to their rivals, UAF’s record sat at 2-7.
“Our loss to Anchorage set something off in our group,” Scott said. “That match set the tone for us for a little while. It’s helped turn things around for us here.”
For Scott, a new-found stability has been a major part of the recent success for the Nanooks.
“I think we’ve been able to settle into a lineup, and rotation,” Scott said. “The girls are getting comfortable with each other on the court. We’ve been able to get into a rhythm. It’s been nice.”
Offensive output has been crucial for the Nanooks’ success.
“It’s been nice to see that we have four consistent hitters that are really stepping up and making a difference for us offensively,” Scott said. “It’s been nice to see all of our offensive weapons firing on all cylinders right now.”
Following the three wins at the Shaw Invitational, the ‘Nooks now turn their attention to conference play. Their next game comes against Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia on Sept. 21.
“We feel confident that we are in a good place,” Scott said about heading into conference play. “We know it’s not easy in the GNAC. it’s going to be stiff competition from the get go.”
