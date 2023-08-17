The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s volleyball team heads into the new season ranked sixth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll. That ranking puts them around the middle of the 10-team pack.
The Nanooks finished last season with an 18-12 record overall, and an 8-10 record in the GNAC, finishing seventh in the conference.
A coaches poll expects slight improvement this year with the Nanooks as the sixth best team in the conference, just one place behind rivals University of Alaska Anchorage.
At the top of the table in the poll are the Central Washington University Wildcats, receiving all ten first place votes.
The Nanooks open their season on Aug. 24 against the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Chaminade University in the Hawaii — Alaska challenge.
The GNAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll is as follows:
10. Montana State at Billings