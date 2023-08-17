UAF volleyball

UAF’s Kristina Head (No. 15) attacks the ball between a pair of Saint Martin’s defenders during a game in the 2022 season.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s volleyball team heads into the new season ranked sixth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll. That ranking puts them around the middle of the 10-team pack.

The Nanooks finished last season with an 18-12 record overall, and an 8-10 record in the GNAC, finishing seventh in the conference.

