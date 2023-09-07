In their third tournament together between their two campuses this fall, Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks finally faced off on the volleyball court. The two had seen each other up-close over the past couple of weekends, and the Seawolves prevailed on Thursday in their first on-court meeting.
The match came with all the pomp and circumstance befitting of a rivalry game. Two weeks after kicking off the season with the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge inside their newly renovated Alaska Airlines Gymnasium, the Nanooks played host for the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic on Thursday.
Before the match, UAF honored the national champion rifle team with a new banner celebrating the program’s 11th national title in the sport, which was won in 2022. Alongside those were new banners honoring the Nanooks’ All-Americans from the 2022-23 academic year, including graduate Jessa Long of the 2022 volleyball team.
The Nanooks got on the board first in the match before the Seawolves scored four consecutive points. UAF scored a few unanswered points themselves and tied the set, 4-4, with an ace from libero Grace Steurer. But from there, the visitors mostly controlled, but didn’t necessarily dominate, the opening set. The Nanooks fell behind by double digits late in the set and lost, 25-14.
The Seawolves finished the first frame with over twice as many kills and less than half as many errors as the ‘Nooks despite the hosts having more total attacks.
The visitors scored the first four points of the second set and held a similar advantage throughout. After the Nanooks drew close with three-straight points to make it 12-9, the Seawolves extended their lead to 16-9. Four unanswered points, aided by UAA errors, later cut the ‘Nooks’ deficit to 21-18 and forced a timeout.
The Seawolves responded with two-straight points to put UAF on the brink of a 2-0 set deficit that they ultimately succumbed to moments later in losing 25-20.
UAF jumped to a 6-4 lead in the third set. It didn’t take long, however, for Alaska Anchorage to wrest back control. UAF still provided resistance, including mounting a 3-0 run to come within one point midway through the set. But a 6-0 run, featuring back-to-back service aces from outside hitter Nicole Blue, helped UAA go up 22-15 and effectively put the match away.
The Seawolves won the final set 25-17 to sweep their upstate rivals.
The Nanooks finished the match with more attacks and errors but fewer kills and blocks and held a negative hitting percentage of -0.04. Although, they did have fewer service errors and just as many service aces (5) as the Seawolves.
UAA outside hitter Bethany Turchardt posted a game-high nine kills, while right-side hitter Ella Bines and outside hitter Karli Nielson paced the Nanooks with six kills apiece.
The match was part of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic, which features five teams who will all play each other in a round-robin format, began on Thursday and will go through Saturday when the ‘Nooks face Lander University and Stanislaus State. They also play against Biola University on Friday.
Thursday night’s match also effectively served as UAF’s first GNAC matchup.
The Nanooks left the match with a 2-7 record, while the Seawolves advanced to 5-4 against common opponents. Despite a .500 start, the Seawolves entered the match ranked No. 21 nationally, highest of three teams in the AVCA top-25 poll. A win over UAA would have represented UAF’s first ranked win in over a year since they beat No. 25 Chaminade last August.
The Nanooks were 0-2 against the Seawolves last year, winning one of six sets. The teams play each other again in Anchorage for the regular season finale on Nov. 16.
