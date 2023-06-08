The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s hockey team will hit the ice for their first regular season game at home versus the Denver Pioneers Oct. 8, following a couple intrasquad scrimmages and a lone exhibition match in late September.
The Pioneers and Nanooks have faced off four seasons running, with Denver taking command the previous seven meetings at 1-5-1 — the exception being last season when the teams split two games in January, the Nanooks snatching a 3-1 road win.
“Our home schedule will be very competitive and exciting for our fans,” said head coach Erik Largen in a news release. “We will play a few times each month allowing for our fans to stay connected to our team and be able to cheer on this year’s group of student-athletes.”
At the end of an October road trip, UAF returns to town in search of 13-straight Governor’s Cup wins with the first leg of the annual competition Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 against the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
The Nanooks finish off 2023 playing host to Augustana on Dec. 15-16 and look to kickstart the new year Jan. 13 with a single game against UAA. The regular season closes with three of their final four series on home ice at the Carlson Center.
Sept. 22-23, 2023 — Blue/Gold (Patty Center)
Sept. 30, 2023 — Vancouver Island (Exh.)
Oct. 13-14, 2023 — at Michigan Tech
Oct. 20-21, 2023 — at St. Cloud State
Nov. 3-4, 2023 — Alaska Anchorage
Nov. 10-11, 2023 — at Stonehill
Nov. 17-18, 2023 — at Northern Michigan
Dec. 1-2, 2023 — at Alaska Anchorage
Dec. 15-16, 2023 — Augustana
Dec. 28, 2023 — vs. Michigan Tech (GLI)
Dec. 29, 2023 — vs. Ferris State/Michigan State (GLI)
Jan. 5-6, 2024 — at North Dakota
Jan. 13, 2024 — Alaska Anchorage
Jan. 26-27, 2024 — at LIU
Feb. 3, 2024 — at Alaska Anchorage
Feb. 9-10, 2024 — at Arizona State
Feb. 23-24, 2024 — Arizona State
March 1-2, 2024 — at Augustana
March 6-7, 2024 — Stonehill
Times for games and ticketing are currently TBD and will be announced at a later date.