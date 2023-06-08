UAF Hockey

ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS

Matt Radomsky (No. 31) gloves an attempted shot by the Sun Devils’ Chris Grando during the Nanooks’ win on Feb. 25, 2023. Alaska Fairbanks completed the series sweep with a 4-2 win Saturday.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s hockey team will hit the ice for their first regular season game at home versus the Denver Pioneers Oct. 8, following a couple intrasquad scrimmages and a lone exhibition match in late September.

The Pioneers and Nanooks have faced off four seasons running, with Denver taking command the previous seven meetings at 1-5-1 — the exception being last season when the teams split two games in January, the Nanooks snatching a 3-1 road win.