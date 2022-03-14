Three All-America performances propelled the Alaska Nanooks ski team to its best finish ever at the NCAA Ski Championships that wrapped up Saturday in Utah.
Freshman Kendall Kramer, sophomore Mariel Pulles placed fourth and fifth in the women’s 15-kilometer mass start freestyle race to earn first team All-America status, while freshman Joe Davies placed sixth in the men’s 20K freestyle event to earn second-team All-America honors.
Earlier in the week, Christopher Kalev and Mike Ophoff earned first team All-America status in the men’s 10K classic individual start race.
As a team, the Nanooks had their best performance ever at the NCAA championships.
With 239 points, the Nanooks finished third in the Nordic division, trailing only national champion Utah (326.5) and Vermont (267). Alaska finished ahead of traditional Nordic ski powerhouses Colorado (208), Alaska Anchorage (186) and Denver (181).
Alaska finished second in the men’s event and fifth in the women’s competition. The Nanooks do not compete in the Alpine portion of the NCAA Championships, but still managed to finished seventh overall in the combined standings. Alaska was the highest placing team that competed in only discipline.
“We are ecstatic,” Alaska coach Eliska Albrightsen said in an article posted on the Nanooks website.
The Nanooks previous best team finish was ninth in 1977, the first year the Nanooks competed at the NCAA Championships, according to the website report.
Following a tough day Thursday in the women’s 5K Classic race, Kramer and Pulles came on like gangbusters on Saturday.
Kramer finished the 15K race in 38:21.7 and Pulles posted time of 38:41.4. Freshman Rosie Fordham rounded out the Alaska team, placing 18th in 40:27.0. Utah’s Sophia Laukli won the event in 36:35.7.
“We knew they were strong, but the women’s competition, filled with Olympians from so many different countries, was so high this year,” Albrightsen said of the women’s performance. “They all skied so smart, hiding in a pack from the front, avoiding unnecessary collisions and wind-breaking.
“Then Kendall and Mariel pushed when everyone else started to fade away and rocked the Nanook world by matching the two first-team All-America spots of the guys from Thursday,” Albrightsen added. “All three girls in the top-20 as well, again, this is what Nanook skiing is all about.”
Davies finished sixth in the men’s 20K event in 43:23.2. Vermont’s Ben Ogden won the race in 43:00.5. Kalev was 13th in 53:43.5 and Ophoff was 18th in 44:18.2.
“Everything just went perfect today,” Albrightsen sadi. “We started the day with finding a good glide to our skis and then the men showed their true fearlessness, especially Joe Davies, just going for it in the front group straight from the gun. What a brave move for a freshman to make. It definitely paid off.”
For more information on Alaska Nanooks athletics, go to www.alaskananooks.com.