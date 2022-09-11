The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team faced an uphill battle to beat Saint Martin University in four sets Saturday in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
The Nanooks rallied for two set wins — 25-15 and 25-22 — after losing the first set 25-20. Falling behind the fourth, a barrage of UAF points, including two clutch blocks from Elizabeth Jackson, sent the Nanooks on a 9-2 run.
They eventually prevailed 26-24 to send their fans home happy.
The win over Saint Martin’s represented a few firsts for Alaska Fairbanks. The first was the Nanooks winning their first Great Northwest Atheltic Conference match of the season.
Secondly, and possibly, more importantly, coaches, fans, and players alike witnessed how the team would respond to their first GNAC loss on Thursday.
“[Practice] was definitely a little bit more lively. People were ready to come in and reset,” coach Brian Scott said in reference to the day after a five-set home loss to Western Oregon.
Graduate transfer libero Jessa Long contributed tremendously in the final set, as she came up to serve down 22-19. She spearheaded a 5-0 run to put the Nanooks back in the drivers set.
“We had a mindset in practice yesterday and this morning that we were going to come in with a point to prove,” she said.
The intense tone was set by the players, manifesting as no balls touching the ground and consequences imposed by teammates if players didn’t dive and hustle.
“We were all grinding, touching the floor. No balls would drop on the floor. Repercussions for not hitting the floor. Stuff like that we put on ourselves, not the coaches,” Long said.
Freshman Elena Guc existed on the other end of Long’s success more than once tonight, both in her play and what she has seen and experienced on a volleyball court in her young career.
Needing a pick-me-up after a self-described “difficult” season thus far, Guc showed up big when her team needed her down the stretch, including a block and kill to keep the Nooks ahead as the Saints attempted to fight back late in the fourth set. Her late game kill broke a 24-24 tie and represented the final nail in the coffin on a Saints comeback.
“As for the hitting part, I was like, ‘come on. I need this so bad. Don’t hit it in the net.’ I just tried to be as aggressive as I could be, and it paid off,” Guc said.
Alaska Fairbanks will continue forward in its GNAC play next week with two matches. Facing off first against Seattle Pacific University Thursday in Seattle at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15th. Before traveling to Billings, Montana, to face off against Montana State University-Billings at noon on Sept. 17. The Nanooks return home Sept. 22 with a match against Simon Fraser University at 11:30 a.m.