The Alaska Nanooks team defeated the Air Force Academy Sunday in their home-range to move to 11-0, 4-0 PRC on the season. The Nanooks beat the Falcons 4747-4707.
“Today’s match was validation that the team can consistently perform at this level,” head coach Will Anti said. “One of the hardest things to do in sport is to follow up a great day with another and today they succeeded.”
In smallbore, the Nanooks shot a 2361, winning the discipline as Air Force shot a 2326. In air, the Nanooks shot an impressive 2386 while Air Force followed closely behind with a 2381. Rylan Kissell won the aggregate standings, posting an 1189. Following him was Sara Karasova with an 1188. The Nanooks took third and fourth, rounding out their top-five finishers as Kellen McAferty shot an 1186 and Gavin Barnick took fourth with an 1184.
“There were many highlights today. Rylan had a strong match in both guns and was the aggregate leader. Karasova pushed him the whole day though, and with a personal best in air and aggregate she turned in her best performance of the season. She has been grinding so hard in the airgun and is really deserving of these results,” Anti said.
Alaska took the top-five finishers in the smallbore standings with Kissell leading the way. He shot a 591, beating Karasova on X’s as Karasova took second, also shooting a 591. McAferty claimed the third-place finish, shooting a 590 in the second relay of the day and Gavin Barnick, the final scoring Nanook in smallbore, fired off a 589. Kissell continued his strong shooting into the air rifle discipline. A day off of his 600, Kissell shot a 598, taking the top-spot in the individual placement. Scott Rockett of Air Force took second with his own 598. Karasova took third with a 597, McAferty took fifth with a 596 and Barnick rounded out the Nanooks scoring in air with a 595 and sixth-place finish.
The Nanooks return to action Feb. 5-6 when they head to the Air Force Academy for PRC Championships.
For more information on the Alaska Nanooks rifle team, follow twitter.com/NanooksRifle or instagram.com/NanooksRifle or like the Alaska Nanooks Rifle team page on Facebook.