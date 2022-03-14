After spending most of the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the young Alaska Nanooks finished third at the NCAA Rifle Championships that concluded Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Kentucky successfully retained the national championship trophy by holding off Texas Christian University and the Nanooks during Saturday’s air rifle competition.
The Wildcats actually finished third in Saturday’s event, but they had built a big enough lead in Friday’s smallbore competition to finish three points ahead of TCU and six points ahead of Alaska in the combined standings.
Kentucky had a two-day total of 4,739, followed by TCU at 4,736 and Alaska at 4,733. Mississippi and Air Force rounded out the top five with 4,713 and 4,712, respectively.
Texas Christian won Saturday’s air rifle competition with a score of 2,386. The Nanooks were second at 2,382 and Kentucky finished third with 2,379.
Kentucky’s Mary Tucker and Will Shaner finished first and second overall with scores of 1,191 and 1,187, respectively.
The Nanooks had three shooters in the top 10 overall.
Alaska’s Daniel Enger placed third overall with a score of 1,186. Teammate Rylan Kissell was sixth at 1,185 and Kellen McAferty was tenth at 1,183.
Alaska and Texas Christian were the only two schools to have three shooters in the top 10.
Enger and McAferty finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the air rifle event with scores of 597. Kissell finished 22nd, while Sara Karasova was 24th and Gavin Barnick 25th. All three Nanooks had scores of 594.