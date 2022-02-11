Riding a three-game winning streak and playing some of their best hockey of the season, the Alaska Nanooks return home for the first time in almost two months tonight at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks, who swept the Arizona State Sun Devils last weekend in Tempe, Arizona, are scheduled to play in front of their home fans for the first time since Dec. 15 when they take on the University of St. Thomas Tommies at 7:07 tonight and Saturday night.
“We’re looking forward to playing St. Thomas this weekend,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said after Alaska defeated Arizona State 5-3 and 4-3 last weekend in Tempe.
“We’ve got a good young hockey team that is really coming together and it will be exciting to play at home in front of our fans at the Carlson Center,” Largen added.
After winning three out of four games at home against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at the Carlson Center in December, the Nanooks went 5-4-1 in games at Denver, Maine, Minnesota, Vermont and Arizona State.
The Nanooks, who are 9-16-1 playing an NCAA Division I independent schedule this season and 4-4-0 at the Carlson Center, will be going up against a struggling St. Thomas squad that is 2-25-1 on the season and 2-19-1 in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Nanooks struggled early in the season and were 1-12-0 after losing to Rensselaer on Dec. 10. Since then, Alaska has posted an 8-4-1 record and has scored 41 goals while giving up 34.
Alaska’s top four scorers are all freshman and sophomores.
Freshman Brady Risk of Medicine Hat, Alberta, leads the Nanooks with nine goals and 12 assists for points. Sophomores Filip Fornaa Svennson (6-12-18), Didrik Henbrant (7-7-14) and Garrett Pyke (3-10-13) are next in line on the scoring list.
Junior Antti Virtanen is the only other Alaska player with 10 or more points, with one goal and nine assists. Freshman Anton Rubtsov has five goals and three assists. Rubtsov had the game-winning goal on both nights at Arizona State.
Junior goaltender Gustavs Grigals has a 9-13-1 record in net for the Nanooks with a 2.46 goals against average and a .920 saves percentage.
St. Thomas is led by Christiano Versich with five goals and eight assists for 13 points and Matthew Jennings with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.
Peter Thome is the Tommies top goaltender at 2-17-1 with a 4.21 goals against average and a .879 saves percentage.
The only two St. Thomas victories this season came against the Ferris State Bulldogs. The Tommies tied Michigan Tech, 3-3, at home last Friday, but lost a 2-0 decision on Saturday.
St. Thomas is averaging 1.56 goals per game this season, while giving up 4.38.