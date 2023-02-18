Trailing 3-0 nearly halfway through the second period, things looked grim for the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team Saturday night at the Carlson Center.
But a power-play goal by Jonny Sorenson sparked a four-goal rally in the span of seven minutes and the Nanooks kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-3 victory over the Long Island University Sharks in front of more than 2,800 fans.
“It’s just how you draw it up, right?” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said after exiting the locker room. “Was I worried? Until the very end.”
The victory enabled the Nanooks to improve their record to 18-10-2 on the season with four games left on the schedule. Alaska is still ranked 17th in the Pairwise rankings which replicate the formula used by the NCAA Division I Hockey Committee to fill its 16-team national championship tournament.
Three of the teams that are ranked in the five spots above the Nanooks lost Saturday night.
“Sure we look at those things, but we still know we have a job to do in the next four games,” Largen said. “We’ve lived to fight another day.”
Sorenson’s ninth goal of the season, assisted by TJ Lloyd and Garrett Pyke, came at the 8:08 mark of the middle stanza.
“It’s funny how little bounces can make a big difference,” Largen said. “Getting that power play goal to go in was huge and then I thought we controlled the game the rest of the way.”
Less than two minutes later, Payton Matsui pulled the Nanooks to within one when he found the back of the net off assists from Braden Birnie and Arvels Bergmanis.
Harrison Israels power-play goal off assists from Sorenson and Brady Risk tied the score 3-3 at the 13:10 mark, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy.
The Nanooks weren’t satisfied with the tie.
Kyle Gaffney scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 15:08 off a perfect pass from Matt Koethe. Lloyd also had an assist on the goal.
UAF added two more goals in the third – an even strength tally by Risk early in the period and an empty net goal by Connor Mylymok – to seal the win.
After giving up three goals in the first 22 minutes, UAF goaltender Matt Radomsky finished with 30 saves to earn the victory. The Nanooks finished with 43 shots on Long Island goaltender Vinnie Purpura.
The Sharks first shot on goal found its mark behind Radomsky as Noah Kane gave LIU the lead just 2:02 into the game.
The Nanooks had an excellent chance to get even when LIU took consecutive penalties shortly thereafter, but UAF failed to convert on a 5-on-3 advantage of more than a minute.
The Sharks took advantage of a Nanooks defensive lapse to gain a 2-0 lead when popped the puck in the net at 14:37 of the opening period.
A power-play goal by Riley Wallack early in the second period put the Sharks ahead 3-0.