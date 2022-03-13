The top-seeded Alaska Nanooks found themselves in second place heading into the final day of competition at the NCAA Rifle Championships in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Defending champion Kentucky gained a nine-point advantage in Friday’s opening day competition in the smallbore event.
Kentucky finished the day with a score of 2,360, while the Nanooks were second with 2,351 and Texas Christian was third with 2,350. Air Force and Mississippi rounded out the top five with 2,342 and 2,337, respectively.
“In all honesty today was a little scrappy,” Alaska coach Will Anti said in a news release on the Nanooks website. “Certainly, it wasn’t a poor performance, but it was one of those days that despite everyone following their process and working diligently, things didn’t quite come together the way we’ve become accustomed to.”
Freshman Rylan Kissell led the Nanooks with a score of 591, followed by senior Daniel Enger with a 589. Both shooters advanced to the individual finals where Kissell finished in third place out of the eight shooters and Enger was sixth.
“Rylan has been a beacon of consistency and led the group today,” Anti said. “He has really focused on slings this semester and it was nice to see him rewarded.”
Anti was impressed with the effort put forth by Enger in the final smallbore event of his collegiate career.
“Daniel has dealt with nerves and anxiousness standing in the way of him performing in these types of matches and today I think he put those demons to bed,” Anti said. “He really worked methodically throughout the match and was very honest about how he was handling the nerves as they came.
“It resulted in him finishing his smallbore career as one of the best in the country, which is where he belongs,” Anti added. “It’s a huge growth moment — really a breakthrough.”
Junior Kellen McAferty was the Nanooks third best shooter on Friday with a 586, followed by freshmen Sara Karasova with a 585 and Gavin Barnick with a 583.
Anti was looking forward to Saturday’s event.
“As we head into Saturday, we certainly are a ways back from UK, but we will give it hell,” Anti said. “The team is in the right mindset to go and just shoot naturally and not feel as though they have anything to protect. It’s not all that bad to be the chase horse.”